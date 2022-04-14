ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, MN

High Wind Warning issued April 14 at 3:41AM CDT until April 14 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS

willmarradio.com
 3 days ago

..HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING... *...

www.willmarradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

9 semis blown over by severe storm on I-35 near Faribault

A severe thunderstorm has blown nine semi-trucks over on Interstate 35 in southern Minnesota. Minnesota Department of Transportation cameras show multiple semis tipped over on I-35 near Mile Post 53, which is located south of Faribault. The trucks are blown over on a stretch of I-35 that was hit by a severe thunderstorm just before 2 p.m. Tuesday.
FARIBAULT, MN
KAAL-TV

Storm damage in Taopi, Minn, initial survey suggests EF2 tornado

-- ABC 6 News reporter Emily Pofahl is in Taopi, Minn Wednesday morning showing the damage after storms Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Early reports from the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisc. said a house slid off its foundation, roofs are off houses, grain bins are destroyed, power lines are down and much more.
TAOPI, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Stevens County, MN
County
Lac Qui Parle County, MN
County
Pope County, MN
County
Douglas County, MN
City
Swift, MN
County
Yellow Medicine County, MN
KGLO News

Storm that caused damage in Mason City confirmed as an EF-1 tornado, three other tornadoes confirmed in listening area

MASON CITY — The National Weather Service has confirmed Tuesday night’s storm that caused damage in southern and eastern Mason City was a tornado. The National Weather Service office in metro Des Moines says the Mason City tornado is an EF-1 with estimated peak winds of 100-to-110 miles per hour. The tornado lasted six minutes from 10:26 to 10:32 PM, lasting 4.4 miles from just north of the intersection of US Highways 18 and 65, tracking to the northeast and impacting the far eastern portion of Mason City, including the Eastbrooke addition. No injuries were reported with the storm.
MASON CITY, IA
CBS Minnesota

2 Tornadoes Confirmed In Minnesota After Tuesday Night Storm

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says storm damage surveys indicate that at least two tornadoes touched down late Tuesday night in southeastern Minnesota near the Iowa border. The first confirmed tornado struck Spring Valley in Fillmore County just after 10 p.m. The EF-1 tornado, which had a peak wind speed of 100 mph, damaged some farm buildings and uprooted several trees. There were no reported injuries. The second, and strongest confirmed tornado of the night — with an EF-2 rating — hit the town of Taopi in Mower County, making contact between 10:40 p.m, and 10:50 p.m. Two people were...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy