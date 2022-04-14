High Wind Warning issued April 14 at 3:41AM CDT until April 14 at 11:00PM CDT by NWS

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The National Weather Service says storm damage surveys indicate that at least two tornadoes touched down late Tuesday night in southeastern Minnesota near the Iowa border. The first confirmed tornado struck Spring Valley in Fillmore County just after 10 p.m. The EF-1 tornado, which had a peak wind speed of 100 mph, damaged some farm buildings and uprooted several trees. There were no reported injuries. The second, and strongest confirmed tornado of the night — with an EF-2 rating — hit the town of Taopi in Mower County, making contact between 10:40 p.m, and 10:50 p.m. Two people were...

