ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

McCollum: Pels' win 'start of something special'

By ESN Feeds
elisportsnetwork.com
 2 days ago

CJ McCollum said the Pelicans’ play-in victory over the Spurs on...

pro.elisportsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Ownership Performance

Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Basketball
New Orleans, LA
Basketball
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cj Mccollum
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He Would Accept A Trade If The Trail Blazers Decided To Move Him: "I'm Not Going To Fight Them On Wanting To Trade Me."

Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum reveals the true ‘turning point’ of Pelicans’ season

The New Orleans Pelicans are preparing for a play-in tournament showdown with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night but honestly, this team wasn’t supposed to be here. They were poor for most of the season until the trade deadline when the Pels acquired CJ McCollum. Although his early brilliance didn’t translate into success with a 1-4 record after the blockbuster, there was evidently one moment that changed everything for the Pelicans.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pelicans#Spurs
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

OKC Thunder news: Clippers' Play-In loss clinches 12th-best lottery odds for Thunder

The Oklahoma City Thunder officially clinched the 12th-best lottery odds after the LA Clippers Play-In Tournament loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Clippers were without Paul George as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Brandon Ingram’s 30 points led the way for the Pelicans in a win that guarantees them the eighth seed and a First Round matchup with the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
NBC Sports

Fox details how Giannis caused season-ending hand injury

Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy