McCollum: Pels' win 'start of something special'

During the 2021-22 NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James moved into second on the all-time scoring list. Based on the incredibly high level that James played at this season, many expect him to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history sometime next season. When James jumped...
The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
Michael Jordan has been an owner of the Charlotte Hornets since 2006, back when they were still the Bobcats. He’s been the team’s majority owner since 2010. During that time, his franchise has struggled to produce in the postseason. The Bobcats/Hornets lost first-round series in 2010, 2014 and 2016, and last night Charlotte was eliminated in the play-in tournament for the second consecutive season.
After falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Paul George and the LA Clippers will take on CJ McCollum and the New Orleans Pelicans in the play-in tournament Friday night. The winner will become the eighth seed in the Western Conference playoffs. The loser will have their season come to an end.
The New Orleans Pelicans are one win away from clinching a spot in the Western Conference playoffs after taking down the San Antonio Spurs, 113-103, on Wednesday night in the 9 vs. 10 matchup of the NBA play-in tournament. CJ McCollum finished the win with a game-high 32 points, seven...
Jose Alvarado won the hearts of New Orleans Pelicans fans this season. Now with the team locking up a spot in the NBA playoffs, his name echoed the streets surrounding the Smoothie King Center after their Play-In tournament win over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Check out the...
Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
The New Orleans Pelicans are preparing for a play-in tournament showdown with the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night but honestly, this team wasn’t supposed to be here. They were poor for most of the season until the trade deadline when the Pels acquired CJ McCollum. Although his early brilliance didn’t translate into success with a 1-4 record after the blockbuster, there was evidently one moment that changed everything for the Pelicans.
The Portland Trail Blazers traded away CJ McCollum in an effort to shed his salary, pick up some assets and move on from the dynamic scoring duo that he and Damian Lillard formed for more than six seasons. An asset the Blazers hoped to land was a conditional lottery pick...
The midseason trade that sent CJ McCollum from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans was understandably hard on Damian Lillard. The bright side of it is that Lillard knew it was a great opportunity for McCollum and the Pelicans. In a new story via Andrew Lopez of...
The Oklahoma City Thunder officially clinched the 12th-best lottery odds after the LA Clippers Play-In Tournament loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. The Clippers were without Paul George as he tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday morning. Brandon Ingram’s 30 points led the way for the Pelicans in a win that guarantees them the eighth seed and a First Round matchup with the top-seeded Phoenix Suns.
The Los Angeles Clippers were unable to clinch their playoff spot, losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night. That forced them into the win-or-go-home game against the New Orleans Pelicans Friday night. The Clippers were the favorites, but on Friday morning, they were dealt a tough blow. News broke...
The LA Clippers missing Paul George due to testing positive for COVID-19 could have massive ramifications for where its 2022 first-round pick — which the Oklahoma City Thunder own unprotected — could fall. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news on Friday morning, saying that George entered health and...
Kings’ star De’Aaron Fox missed the final 11 games of the season after injuring his right hand against the Milwaukee Bucks Mar. 16 on a play involving Giannis Antetokounmpo. Fox discussed the painful details of the injury to reporters this week, calling Antetokounmpo a “strong motherf--ker.”. “I...
