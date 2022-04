Our tipster Jones Knows, who is 67.5 points in profit for the season, wants to back Burnley's corner line vs West Ham on Sunday. On a weekend when not much got my value-seeking radar beeping, my only official bet of Joe Willock and Alexis Mac Allister to score fell pretty flat. Willock wasn't included in the Newcastle squad so that part of the bet was void meaning we had one point running on Mac Allister to score for Brighton at Arsenal at 4/1. The Seagulls attacked with great intent and found a way to the Arsenal goal twice but nothing dropped the Argentine's way. He remains a player to watch in the goalscoring markets for the remainder of the season though - as does Willock when he returns to fitness.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO