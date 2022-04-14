State Patrol Effort Targets Distracted Drivers, Over 400 Cited

Alexander Haines of Geisinger-Lewistown Hospital hosted a Distracted Driving program at Mifflin County High School on Friday. Geisinger Trauma in collaboration with Mifflin County School Districts, PennDOT, the highway traffic safety network, Pennsylvania State Police, Mifflin County Regional Police, and the PA Liquor Control Board. The event had driving simulators that students and staff can participate in that shows the dangers of distracted driving. Along with these simulators, representatives from PSP and MCRPD were on hand to provide education on the accountability of what may happen to an impaired driver. There were also numerous impairment goggles that students and staff could try to complete tasks while wearing. There were prize giveaways along with multiple printed educational materials.

MIFFLIN COUNTY, PA ・ 29 DAYS AGO