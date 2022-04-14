ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Earth Day Run Road Closures in St. Cloud Friday, Saturday

By Jim Maurice
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- You will need to watch for some road closures in St. Cloud over the next two days due to the Earth Day Run. Friday from about...

minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Road Construction 2022: City of St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- The city of St. Cloud will be completing two major road construction projects this year and will be sharing in a third. St. Cloud is already removing trees along Cooper Avenue South ahead of a complete reconstruction and widening of the roadway. The $6-million project will include new water mains, sidewalks, drainage improvements, and bicycle lanes.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WTOP

Rock ‘n’ Roll half marathon returns Saturday; expect road closures

The Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series returns to D.C. for an encore performance Saturday, meaning District residents and visitors should plan ahead for road closures. The half marathon and 5K races — which feature live bands stationed along both routes to entertain runners — will cause significant changes to traffic patterns starting early in the morning on race day and continuing through the early afternoon.
ENTERTAINMENT
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud Moves Friday Garbage Pickup

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud residents who are on the blue recycling pickup schedule and have their garbage and recyclables picked up on Fridays will have to wait for Monday. The city of St. Cloud won't be making any pickups on Friday due to the Good Friday holiday. All other pickups this week will remain the same.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
WDSU

St. Bernard Parish police announce road closure due to utility repairs

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — St. Bernard Sheriff James Pohlmann has announced a road closure associated with the tornado that moved through Arabi Tuesday night. According to Pohlmann, St. Claude Avenue is fully closed, both eastbound and westbound lanes, at the St. Bernard/Orleans parish line and will be for several hours due to Entergy workers repairing utilities to the area.
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
Saint Cloud, MN
Government
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Top Wind Gusts in Minnesota on Thursday

UNDATED -- Strong wind gusts were reported across a large part of Minnesota Thursday. The National Weather Service says the strongest wind gusts were reported in Redwood Falls and at Minneapolis-St. Paul both reported a top gust of 59 miles an hour. Alexandria's top gust was 56 miles an hour. Hanley Falls topped out at 55 miles an hour. Here in St. Cloud, our top wind gust was 52 miles an hour which happened at 4:56 p.m. Thursday.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth Day#Road Closures
WTAJ

Crews on scene of dwelling fire and rescue at Logan Hills Apartments

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Multiple crews are on the scene of dwelling fire and rescue at the Logan Hills Apartments. Two people were rescued by the Altoona Fire Department, one was okay and the other was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The fire was called in around 6:45 p.m. at 1201 South 27th […]
ALTOONA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Three Rescued After Boat Overturns During Training Exercise

SPICER -- Three members of a rescue squad were on a training mission when their boat overturned. Fortunately, they all suffered just minor injuries. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Office says Sunday just after 1:00 p.m. they got a call about an overturned boat on Green Lake straight out from the Olde Mill Inn Resort. Multiple callers said they could see three people out of the water standing on top of the boat.
KANDIYOHI COUNTY, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy