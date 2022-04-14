Luke Combs To Release New Album In June

Carrie Underwood's 2022 Grammy win was low-key, but every bit important as her previous lifetime wins. The country singer won a Grammy Award for her gospel album, My Savior. The early 2021 album took the Best Roots Gospel Album on Sunday during the Grammy Premiere Ceremony. This gives her eight lifetime Grammys of her 16 nominations. She was also nominated in the Best Country Group/Duo Performance category for "If I Didn't Love You," her duet with Jason Aldean. That award went to Brothers Osborne.
