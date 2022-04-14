ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Ozzy Osbourne’s New Album is Done

By Martin Kielty
 3 days ago
Ozzy Osbourne says he's completed work on his new album, and that details will be revealed in the near future. “I’m so happy to let everyone know that I finished my new album this week and delivered it to my label Epic Records,” Osbourne said in a social media post, which...

