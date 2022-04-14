Snotty Nose Rez Kids "Deserve To Be Up There With Everybody Else"

After a two-year absence, Coachella has made its highly anticipated return.Located in Indio, California, the desert festival has gained popularity over the years for its glitzy Instagram-worthy dress code and major celebrity guest sightings.Day 3 of the festival arrives following memorable sets from composer, Danny Elfman, the oldest artist performing at this year’s youth-focused Coachella by some margin, and a farewell show from Brockhampton. Billie Eilish-mania swept the site ahead of her performance on Saturday 16 April, following fellow headliner Harry Styles’s show on the first night, which included a surprise appearance from the queen of country herself, Shania Twain.Read more: Harry Styles review: Cheesy chat, One Direction hits and a cameo from country queen Shania TwainCoachella 2022 Day 2 talking points: From a surprise Gorillaz appearance to The Simpsons theme, live!Maneskin Q&A: ‘Our new single was inspired by Ukraine – we wanted to raise our voice for something meaningful’Find all the updates from this year’s festival below

