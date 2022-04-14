ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, NC

SCC employees graduate from leadership program

By Megan Bednar SCC
Sampson Independent
Sampson Independent
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3itJ1h_0f8z7RPB00

CLINTON — On April 8, Sampson Community College (SCC) employees Lisa Turlington, dean of Advancement and Executive Director of the Foundation, and Emily Brown, director of Secondary Partnerships and Student Success, graduated from the North Carolina Community College Leadership Program (NCCCLP) as part of the NCCCLP cohort class of 2021-2022.

The NCCCLP was founded in 1989 as a six-month leadership program tailored specifically to NC Community College workers. Its purpose is to grow and develop essential leadership skills within participants to help support their current and future roles within the NC Community College System (NCCCS).

Speaking on behalf of Sampson CC, Dr. William Starling, president, voiced his appreciation towards the NCCCS for continuing to provide NC Community College employees with the NCCCLP, and congratulated both Turlington and Brown on their recent graduation and dedication to the beneficial leadership program.

He stated, “This year SCC was fortunate to have two faculty members, Lisa Turlington and Emily Brown, selected by the NCCCLP program staff who were able to complete the program and be recognized as NCCCS Leadership Program graduates. Our congratulations to Emily and Lisa and our thanks to the NCCCS for continuing to provide this opportunity for staff and faculty across the state.”

Also in attendance of the NCCCLP graduation ceremony, Blair Hairr, Vice President of Academic Affairs at SCC, remarked that both Turlington and Brown demonstrate the essential attributes the NCCCLP seeks to advance in community college leaders every year. Hairr believes that these two women will go on to do great things for Sampson CC because of their experience at the NCCCLP.

She voiced, “Each year, SCC recommends participants to attend the NC Community College Leadership Program with hopes of growing employee understanding of leadership in higher education. The mission of this program is to develop leaders who “Connect, Care, and Collaborate.” Emily and Lisa are both known for these attributes, and I have no doubt they will invest the knowledge gained through this experience by serving the students and employees of SCC.”

Lisa Turlington, one of Sampson CC’s representatives at the NCCCLP, went into depth about her experience during the leadership program, stating that the 2021-2022 program was designed to expose her class to a broad spectrum of leadership styles and to all areas of the community college system. She explained that the programming included excellent lectures, engaging projects, and practical group work — all of which she enjoyed. Turlington voiced that her NCCCLP experience reminded her of the value of lifelong learning, and the importance of personal and professional development.

She concluded, “It was a privilege to be part of this program with so many talented and passionate community college leaders. I feel confident in knowing the future of the system is in good hands with the creativity and dedication of those in my cohort.”

Similarly, Sampson CC’s Emily Brown also had the pleasure of representing the college during the 2021-2022 NCCCLP. Like Turlington, she too voiced her overall enjoyment of the NCCCLP experience and explained that in addition to growing in her leadership skills, she was also able to make lasting connections with other NCCCS employees during her time in the program.

Brown expressed, “I was honored to be nominated and selected for this transformative experience. Not only was I able to learn about my personal leadership journey and best practices for working with teams, but I made lifelong connections with colleagues across the NC Community College System.”

All together, both Turlington and Brown believe their six-month experience within the NCCCLP has equipped them with a greater understanding of fundamental leadership skills — skills they’ll be able to apply to their current and future positions within the NC Community College System.

For more information about Sampson Community College or the North Carolina Community College Leadership Program visit www.sampsoncc.edu or www.nccclp.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Business Entrepreneur Academy graduates 12 from weeks-long program

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The business community is growing even more in the Upstate now that more people are jumping into entrepreneurial experiences. The Business Entrepreneur Academy is hosting its 16th cohort graduation Thursday evening. This year’s class will have 12 graduates. This initiative is offered through Village...
EDUCATION
Central Illinois Proud

Match Day reveals residency programs for graduating medical students

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Fourth-year medical students from the University of Illinois College of Medicine Peoria (UICOMP) found out where they would spend the next three to seven years for residency on Friday. Match Day 2022 is a national day when all fourth-year medical students gather to find...
EAST PEORIA, IL
Kingsport Times-News

ETSU offering new Nature-Based Therapy graduate certificate program

East Tennessee State University’s Department of Counseling and Human Services is now offering a graduate certificate in Nature-Based Therapy. The certificate offers an immersive, comprehensive preparation for the creation of nature-based therapeutic services and programming, as well as the integration of nature-based therapeutic practices into traditional approaches. “The physical...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clinton, NC
Education
City
Clinton, NC
Chronicle

Washington State May Extend a Pandemic Graduation Waiver Program Until 2024

The Washington State Board of Education may extend a program that waives some graduation requirements for students who've faced hardships during the pandemic. Earlier this month, the board approved a proposal to extend the lifetime of the waiver program by two years, allowing the class of 2024 — students who were high school freshmen at the time of the 2020 school shutdowns — to qualify. The board will vote on making the proposal permanent in May after gathering public feedback.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sampson Independent

Sampson Independent

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

Sampson Independent

 https://www.clintonnc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy