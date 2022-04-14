ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Elon Musk Offers To Buy 100% Of Twitter

By Marita Vlachou
HuffPost
HuffPost
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y7LZ9_0f8z6PbW00

Billionaire Elon Musk offered to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash to take the company private, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing he released Thursday .

“I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced,” said Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX. His offer values Twitter at about $43 billion .

Musk tweeted the SEC filing to his over 81 million followers.

At a TED event later on Thursday, Musk acknowledged that he is “not sure” he’ll actually be able to acquire the company, but he made the offer because he believes “it’s very important for there to be an inclusive arena for free speech.” He suggested the website should have an open-source algorithm and make any changes to people’s tweets — promotions, demotions, and edits to a tweet after publishing — visible to users.

Musk is at the top of Forbes’ “The Real-Time Billionaires List,” with a net worth of over $270 billion .

As of Thursday afternoon, shares were trading well below Musk’s $54.20 offer price, suggesting investors had little confidence in his proposal. Tesla was down modestly.

Musk, who currently owns about 9% of Twitter and is the company’s biggest shareholder , said Twitter needs to be “transformed as a private company.”

“I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy,” Musk is quoted as saying in the filing.

“My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder,” Musk said. “Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it.”

Twitter confirmed it had received the “unsolicited, non-binding” offer, which it said would be reviewed by its board.

On Sunday, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal announced Musk would not be joining the company’s board, despite his large investment in the company.

“I believe this is for the best,” Agrawal wrote in a statement. “We have and will always value input from our shareholders whether they are on our Board or not.”

Musk had been appointed to Twitter’s board earlier, “contingent on a background check and formal acceptance,” according to Agrawal.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO is facing a lawsuit for not disclosing his initial investment in Twitter to the SEC sooner.

Musk has also had a longstanding battle with the SEC . In 2018, the regulator charged Musk with securities fraud for “misleading” tweets about his intention to take Tesla private at $420 per share. Musk settled for $40 million.

He also had to give up the Tesla board chair’s seat for three years and agreed to allow the company to preview any statement he intends to make about Tesla.

In February 2019, the SEC asked a judge to hold Musk in contempt over tweets misstating production targets for the carmaker, causing Tesla’s shares to fall by more than 3%. The tweets in question had not been reviewed by the company, as mandated by the 2018 settlement.

Sarah Ruiz-Grossman contributed reporting.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
The Independent

Jeff Bezos posts rare tweet advising Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter headquarters into a homeless shelter

Jeff Bezos posted a rare tweet advising fellow billionaire Elon Musk on how to convert Twitter’s headquarters into a homeless shelter. The Tesla CEO, who recently became Twitter’s largest shareholder with a 9.2 per cent stake, set up a poll on Saturday asking followers if the company’s San Francisco offices should be repurposed because, as “no one shows up anyways”.Mr Musk has since deleted the poll, but not before 90 per cent of respondents expressed support for the idea and Mr Bezos chimed in to suggest Twitter follow Amazon’s lead by combining the the office with a shelter system.“Or...
HOMELESS
GOBankingRates

4 Ways Elon Musk Lives Frugally

Elon Musk is the richest person in the world with a net worth of $286.1 billion as of April 1, according to Forbes. But despite having more wealth than most people could even fathom, in many ways,...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Filing#Securities Fraud#Elon Musk Offers To Buy#Sec
Benzinga

His Tesla Was Vandalized, Now A Model 3 Owner Wants Elon Musk To Enable This Powerful Feature

Tesla, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Elon Musk is quite active on Twitter and invariably responds quickly when users raise any issues. What Happened: A Tesla Model 3 owner from Israel on Saturday shared on Twitter a photo of his vandalized vehicle, which had been left with deep scratch marks. Agonized over the incident, the user, going by the twitter handle @MosheShekhter, tagged Musk and requested the Tesla CEO to enable sentry mode in Israel so that such malicious acts can be avoided in the future. Musk was hands-on and replied that he is planning to address the matter.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
SpaceX
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
CNBC

Sen. Bernie Sanders: Billionaires like Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos are 'off taking joy rides on their rocket ships'

Jeff Bezos wants a moon landing, Elon Musk is planning a mission to Mars and Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., doesn't appear to be impressed by any of it. On Wednesday, at a meeting of the U.S. Senate Committee on Budget, Sanders raised an issue that's been a regular part of his political platform for many years: wealth distribution. "Anyone who thinks we do not have an oligarchy right here in America is sorely mistaken," he said. "Today in America, multibillionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, Richard Branson are off taking joy rides on their rocket ships to outer space."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Amazon Prime Members About to Get a Ton of New Content

If you have Amazon Prime video, you are going to get a major infusion of classic films at some point. Amazon now owns MGM’s more than 4,000 film titles and 17,000 TV episodes, including the titles “RoboCop,” “Poltergeist,” “Ben-Hur,” “The Thin Man,” “The Pink Panther,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “G.I. Joe” the “Rocky” series and, most prominently of all, all the James Bond movies.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Comes to the Rescue of One of Tesla's Toughest Rivals

Elon Musk is not known for standing up for his rivals. It's quite the opposite because he doesn't like being upstaged. The charismatic and whimsical CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report and SpaceX has just played, for a few tweets, the lawyer of one of the most serious rivals of Tesla, the manufacturer of high-end electric vehicles.
BUSINESS
HuffPost

HuffPost

30K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy