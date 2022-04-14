Gutfeld calls out ‘unstable creeps’ on social media

Call of Duty fans are found to be the most negative when it comes to behavior in social media like Twitter, one study finds. An informal study by Wordtips on user data on Twitter reveals that Call of Duty players are the most negative online. In their study, “WordTips conducted a sentiment analysis study to identify the negative and positive words used by 186 of Twitter’s most passionate fanbases, from Animal Crossing to Zayn Malik.” The study included more than just video game fandoms, looking at movie franchise, music groups, and even cryptocurrencies. The study ranked the fanbases based on how many positive and negative words can be found on tweets about these games for every 1,000 words.
