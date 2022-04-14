ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Gutfeld calls out ‘unstable creeps’ on social media

fox40jackson.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSo we’re hearing more about the lockdowns’ bad effects on children’s mental states. But that’s only half the equation. Sure, they missed out on team sports, playgrounds and field trips. My rooftop petting zoo was a disaster. All the goats jumped. But what did the...

fox40jackson.com

Comments / 1

Related
ClutchPoints

Call of Duty fans are the most negative on social media – study

Call of Duty fans are found to be the most negative when it comes to behavior in social media like Twitter, one study finds. An informal study by Wordtips on user data on Twitter reveals that Call of Duty players are the most negative online. In their study, “WordTips conducted a sentiment analysis study to identify the negative and positive words used by 186 of Twitter’s most passionate fanbases, from Animal Crossing to Zayn Malik.” The study included more than just video game fandoms, looking at movie franchise, music groups, and even cryptocurrencies. The study ranked the fanbases based on how many positive and negative words can be found on tweets about these games for every 1,000 words.
VIDEO GAMES
IFLScience

What Is Exploding Head Syndrome? Is It As Dangerous As It Sounds?

There are some diseases with pretty gnarly names, and they very rarely live up to the hype. There’s walking corpse syndrome, for example – nothing to do with the oncoming zombie apocalypse, but a rare neuropsychiatric condition. Or alien hand syndrome: not the result of UFOs taking control of your limbs and jigging you around like a puppet, but the result of one of your hands deciding it’s going to be uncooperative.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gutfeld
Person
Greg Gutfeld
Bossip

North West Trolls Mom Kim Kardashian Once Again

While we’ve only gotten to witness small snippets of North West’s personality over the years, all signs point to the 8-year-old being a relentless troll toward her own mother. North, once again, teased her mom, Kim Kardashian, when the reality star showed off some freshly picked fruits and...
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Gutfeld: The Brothers Cuomo and leftist media are ‘phonies’

Now we’re going to talk about the war. But first, it’s Friday, so we should do something really stupid, something really idiotic, because God knows we need it like two heaping scoops of dumb. NARRATOR: It’s the Cuomos! Starring Andrew and Chris. Cool!. Yeah, they’re back like...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Nyc Subway#Trans People#Social Influence#Covid#Tiktok#Getty#Vp
fox40jackson.com

Gutfeld: Some networks have nothing to brag about

What do you expect? It was based on a premise that people who like CNN would spend money on CNN+. Problem is: There are no people who like CNN. CNN sign. REUTERS/Chris Aluka Berry (Reuters) It’s on at airports for the same reason there are uncomfortable chairs — to get...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Country
China
Hackernoon

Capitalizing on The Social Credit System Creeping into the Western World

Virtual Private Shopper is a play on VPNs (Virtual Private Networks) which hide your traffic on the Internet. It hides the physical goods you purchase along with your payment methods. It also lets you use payment methods like private cryptocurrencies and precious metals which are not accepted by many online merchants. Doug K. wants VPS to serve as that lightbulb moment where everyday people realize the immense power of cryptocurrencies and parallel economies. He says the pivotal event that sparked him to action was the trucker protests in Canada.
ECONOMY
One Green Planet

Watch Out for Social Media Influencers Promoting Dangerous Tanning Products

Social media influencers often promote brands and products that they have never even tried, and many people purchase these unregulated products as a result. A BBC News investigation found that many influencers are promoting tanning products to millions of people that are banned. In the UK, it is illegal to sell nasal sprays or injectable products that are made with the artificial hormone “Melanotan-2,” which is used to accelerate tanning.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Marie Claire

Meghan Markle Comforted an Emotional Prince Harry as He Watched the Invictus Games

It's well-known that the Invictus Games mean a lot to Prince Harry. The sporting event—which occurs every two years, but had to be postponed from 2020 to 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic—was founded by the Duke of Sussex in 2014 when he saw how the "power of sport could help wounded servicemen and women in their recovery—physically, psychologically and socially." (Harry is, of course, a military veteran, having served two tours in Afghanistan and spent a decade in the British Army.) One person who knows exactly how much the event means to Prince Harry: His wife Meghan Markle, who could be seen on the first day of the event fiercely squeezing her husband's hand as he became emotional and bowed his head.
CELEBRITIES
fox40jackson.com

Easter Sunday delivers, above all, a message of hope to suffering people

Easter commemorates and celebrates that Jesus has risen from the dead after his crucifixion on the cross at Calvary on Good Friday — fulfilling holy scripture and giving eternal meaning to his life and earthly purpose. Easter falls three days after the end of Lent, which began on Ash...
RELIGION
Elle

Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte Match In Robin's Egg Blue For Easter Service

On April 17, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out for Easter Sunday service in classic spring colors, and they were joined by little Prince George, 8, and Princess Charlotte, 6. Kate Middleton's fitted coat dress adorably matched the robin's egg blue of her daughter's frock. The coat dress featured an open collar and cinched belt, creating an elegant silhouette, and she carried a clutch in the same color. Her headpiece and heels were in a slightly darker blue.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy