QUAD CITIES, Iowa (KWQC) - ***FIRST ALERT DAY until 7 PM Thursday for strong winds***. A First Alert Day will be in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday for strong winds. A Wind Advisory will be in effect through most of the day for strong southwest winds. Sustained winds will be around 20-30 mph through the day with wind gusts up to 55 mph. Secure loose objects outside or bring them inside if possible. Loose tree limbs can be blown down and may lead to a few power outages. Use extra caution while driving Thursday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 4 DAYS AGO