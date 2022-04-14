ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

How Much Is A Swim Pass for Sioux Falls Swimming Pools?

By Dave Roberts
 3 days ago
There is one thing that kids and parents can agree on. Nothing beats an afternoon outside splashing in the swimming pool. A 2022 Sioux Falls Swim Pass is one of the most economical ways to enjoy summer fun with hardly any clothes on. But please remember you...

New Retailer Now Open at Sioux Falls Mall

Tullabee is now open in the Empire Mall. Tullabee is an Altar'd State brand and specializes in apparel for the kiddos. In a press release from James Payer II, the Director of Marketing and Business Development at the Empire Mall, Tullabee is described as, "Tullabee offers a vibrant collection of infant and youth clothing. With prints, graphics and fun colors, their fashions bring children’s apparel to another level.
Who’s Ready For A Hot Sioux Falls Summer?

Who's ready for warmer temperatures and longer days in the sun after a cold South Dakota winter? I think everyone is ready for sunshine!. Well, before you think this summer will be mild and pleasant....you may want to think again. According to the new Farmer's Almanac, the temperatures in South Dakota this summer may be rather toasty. Get your sunscreen and sunglasses ready!
Sioux Falls Shocked After Donut Shop Secretly Closes

It is always refreshing to see individuals patronize local businesses and consistently offer their support, however it truly has been a challenging time for small business owners. Maintaining a thriving business has been rather difficult the past couple of years. Given the circumstances, it is certainly not at all unusual to discover that another popular Sioux Falls business has closed.
Best South Dakota Destinations To Avoid A Crowd

With the beauty of its 1.2 million acres, the Black Hills National Forest ranks as one of South Dakota's favorite places to visit, camp, hike, and vacation. Did you also know that the Black Hills is among the Top U.S. Destinations to Avoid Crowds? Hmmm, you can go ahead and scratch your head too. You won't be alone.
The Ultimate Hack to Keep Wood Ticks Off Your Legs This Spring

Spring has sprung and unfortunately with it comes wood ticks. Here is a great hack to keep them off your legs this season. One of my favorite pages I'm part of on Facebook is the Minnesota Naturalists Group.The group's purpose is to "create an educational resource and safe space for community discussion related to Minnesota’s natural resources and heritage, conservation topics, and plant, fish and wildlife identifications." I feel like I learn something from every post shared by fellow members.
Diver Visits Shrimp Weekly for Free Teeth Cleaning: WATCH

Going to the dentist to get your teeth cleaned can be an anxiety-inducing (and expensive!) experience, but one man found a rather peculiar alternative while diving along the coast of Hawaii. Patrick Seligman was diving in Maui when he made a new pal: a colorful Pacific cleaner shrimp he found...
FREE Sioux Falls Spring Cleanup Crap Drop-off Kickoff

Where do you take all the Springtime lawn crap you clean up around your yard? The city of Sioux Falls has just the springtime answer and it's FREE!. It's that time of year around Sioux Falls when we have to head out into our yards to rake up leaves, trim shrubs and trees, and clean up around the yard.
Can You Take Your Kitties On A Walk in Sioux Falls? You Betcha!

The weather is finally starting to get warmer (well, almost!) which means more opportunities to enjoy the fresh air, especially with our four-legged friends. We all know that dogs are more than happy to take a couple of walks a day outside. But what about our fancy feline friends? Can you walk your cats in the state of South Dakota or even here in Sioux Falls?
Easter Egg Hunters Compete With Sunday Chill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Kids hopped around CHS Field in St. Paul ahead of the Saints game on Easter Sunday afternoon. Minnesotans know, preparing for inconsistent weather is a certainty. “I think it’s always hit or miss. You never know what you’re gonna get in Minnesota. So it’s fine,” said a mom with her two daughters in tow. At CHS Field in Lowertown, bundled-up kids were hunting eggs. “I think it’s in the middle. It’s not that really cold to me,” said a tough child, looking for eggs. To compare, last year’s Easter — which was two weeks earlier than this year — the high was 77 and there was no rain or snow. (credit: CBS) It was one of the first major holidays with a semblance of normalcy, putting in perspective the cooler air. “This year we’re definitely seeing other people [laughs], as opposed to just being at home,” said a dad with his kids. The warmest Easter on record in the Twin Cities was in 1977, when it got up to 88 degrees. And the coldest: 1894, when it got down to minus-2. Sunday was somewhere in the middle. “It’s sort of coldly normal. It’s like a normal weather but it’s also cold,” said an egg hunter.
Take the Minnesota ‘Hidden Gem’ Road Trip

It's just about time for road tripping season in Minnesota, but rather than visiting all of the usual hot spots, why not try some off-the-beaten-path hidden gems like the ones on this list?. Avoid the crowds and see some truly extraordinary sights at these five parks in the Land of...
Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
