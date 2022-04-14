ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Much Is A Swim Pass for Sioux Falls Swimming Pools?

By Dave Roberts
 3 days ago
There is one thing that kids and parents can agree on. Nothing beats an afternoon outside splashing in the swimming pool. A 2022 Sioux Falls Swim Pass is one of the most economical ways to enjoy summer fun with hardly any clothes on. But please remember you...

Will Every Sioux Falls City Pool Be Open Right Away This Summer?

What's it take to ensure every Sioux Falls city pool will be open for business right away on opening day this summer? Evidently a bump in pay. A couple of years ago, the pandemic forced the closure of every Sioux Falls city pool. The following year in 2021, two city pools never opened up due to the city's inability to find enough staff to work. This year, you'll be able to dive on into all eight Sioux Falls city pools from day one, because both the water and the wages are fine.
New Retailer Now Open at Sioux Falls Mall

Tullabee is now open in the Empire Mall. Tullabee is an Altar'd State brand and specializes in apparel for the kiddos. In a press release from James Payer II, the Director of Marketing and Business Development at the Empire Mall, Tullabee is described as, "Tullabee offers a vibrant collection of infant and youth clothing. With prints, graphics and fun colors, their fashions bring children’s apparel to another level.
FREE Sioux Falls Spring Cleanup Crap Drop-off Kickoff

Where do you take all the Springtime lawn crap you clean up around your yard? The city of Sioux Falls has just the springtime answer and it's FREE!. It's that time of year around Sioux Falls when we have to head out into our yards to rake up leaves, trim shrubs and trees, and clean up around the yard.
Who’s Ready For A Hot Sioux Falls Summer?

Who's ready for warmer temperatures and longer days in the sun after a cold South Dakota winter? I think everyone is ready for sunshine!. Well, before you think this summer will be mild and pleasant....you may want to think again. According to the new Farmer's Almanac, the temperatures in South Dakota this summer may be rather toasty. Get your sunscreen and sunglasses ready!
Can You Take Your Kitties On A Walk in Sioux Falls? You Betcha!

The weather is finally starting to get warmer (well, almost!) which means more opportunities to enjoy the fresh air, especially with our four-legged friends. We all know that dogs are more than happy to take a couple of walks a day outside. But what about our fancy feline friends? Can you walk your cats in the state of South Dakota or even here in Sioux Falls?
Sioux Falls Shocked After Donut Shop Secretly Closes

It is always refreshing to see individuals patronize local businesses and consistently offer their support, however it truly has been a challenging time for small business owners. Maintaining a thriving business has been rather difficult the past couple of years. Given the circumstances, it is certainly not at all unusual to discover that another popular Sioux Falls business has closed.
Take the Minnesota ‘Hidden Gem’ Road Trip

It's just about time for road tripping season in Minnesota, but rather than visiting all of the usual hot spots, why not try some off-the-beaten-path hidden gems like the ones on this list?. Avoid the crowds and see some truly extraordinary sights at these five parks in the Land of...
Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Easter Egg Hunters Compete With Sunday Chill

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Kids hopped around CHS Field in St. Paul ahead of the Saints game on Easter Sunday afternoon. Minnesotans know, preparing for inconsistent weather is a certainty. “I think it’s always hit or miss. You never know what you’re gonna get in Minnesota. So it’s fine,” said a mom with her two daughters in tow. At CHS Field in Lowertown, bundled-up kids were hunting eggs. “I think it’s in the middle. It’s not that really cold to me,” said a tough child, looking for eggs. To compare, last year’s Easter — which was two weeks earlier than this year — the high was 77 and there was no rain or snow. (credit: CBS) It was one of the first major holidays with a semblance of normalcy, putting in perspective the cooler air. “This year we’re definitely seeing other people [laughs], as opposed to just being at home,” said a dad with his kids. The warmest Easter on record in the Twin Cities was in 1977, when it got up to 88 degrees. And the coldest: 1894, when it got down to minus-2. Sunday was somewhere in the middle. “It’s sort of coldly normal. It’s like a normal weather but it’s also cold,” said an egg hunter.
Do You Want To Eat The Best Burrito In Sioux Falls?

Sioux Falls is lucky to have great, local restaurants that offer food lovers a chance to try a little bit of everything. Whether you're looking for pizza or burgers, Sioux Falls has numerous restaurants to choose from. Sioux Falls also has a variety of local Mexican restaurants to try if...
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

