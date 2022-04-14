How Much Is A Swim Pass for Sioux Falls Swimming Pools?
By Dave Roberts
3 days ago
There is one thing that kids and parents can agree on. Nothing beats an afternoon outside splashing in the swimming pool. A 2022 Sioux Falls Swim Pass is one of the most economical ways to enjoy summer fun with hardly any clothes on. But please remember you...
What's it take to ensure every Sioux Falls city pool will be open for business right away on opening day this summer? Evidently a bump in pay. A couple of years ago, the pandemic forced the closure of every Sioux Falls city pool. The following year in 2021, two city pools never opened up due to the city's inability to find enough staff to work. This year, you'll be able to dive on into all eight Sioux Falls city pools from day one, because both the water and the wages are fine.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Kids hopped around CHS Field in St. Paul ahead of the Saints game on Easter Sunday afternoon.
Minnesotans know, preparing for inconsistent weather is a certainty.
“I think it’s always hit or miss. You never know what you’re gonna get in Minnesota. So it’s fine,” said a mom with her two daughters in tow.
At CHS Field in Lowertown, bundled-up kids were hunting eggs.
“I think it’s in the middle. It’s not that really cold to me,” said a tough child, looking for eggs.
To compare, last year’s Easter — which was two weeks earlier than this year — the high was 77 and there was no rain or snow.
It was one of the first major holidays with a semblance of normalcy, putting in perspective the cooler air.
“This year we’re definitely seeing other people [laughs], as opposed to just being at home,” said a dad with his kids.
The warmest Easter on record in the Twin Cities was in 1977, when it got up to 88 degrees. And the coldest: 1894, when it got down to minus-2. Sunday was somewhere in the middle.
“It’s sort of coldly normal. It’s like a normal weather but it’s also cold,” said an egg hunter.
A downtown Sioux Falls favorite is back open for business again. Word has it, Josiah’s downtown cafe and bakery has opened their doors again after being temporarily closed for renovations these past few weeks. According to Dakota News Now, Josiah's officially re-opened on Thursday, (April 14). What can you...
