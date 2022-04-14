How Much Is A Swim Pass for Sioux Falls Swimming Pools?
By Dave Roberts
Kickin Country 100.5
3 days ago
There is one thing that kids and parents can agree on. Nothing beats an afternoon outside splashing in the swimming pool. A 2022 Sioux Falls Swim Pass is one of the most economical ways to enjoy summer fun with hardly any clothes on. But please remember you...
Summer in Sioux Falls is beautiful. But sometimes you need to cool off. Sioux Falls has some great outdoor public pools and a fun spray park in addition to the indoor Midco Aquatic Center. Sioux Falls' outdoor public pools are planning to be open for summer 2022, in the past,...
Where do you take all the Springtime lawn crap you clean up around your yard? The city of Sioux Falls has just the springtime answer and it's FREE!. It's that time of year around Sioux Falls when we have to head out into our yards to rake up leaves, trim shrubs and trees, and clean up around the yard.
Here's a property that my wife and I toured during an open house in Sioux Falls a few years ago. The highlight of the home is the extraordinary indoor pool, it looks like something you would see at in resort. A couple of years went by and I was lucky enough to tour the home again. The current owners had spent many months completely remodeling and updating the inside. Check out the before and after gallery highlighting their improvements.
It's hard to believe it has been three decades since the internet came into our lives. August 23, 2016 marks the 25 year anniversary of the beloved internet. I remember people asking, "Do you really think this thing will catch on?" I think it did. Today there are over a...
Who doesn't love Easter candy? Anyone? Hello? Bueller?. It's not that parents have a problem with seeing candy in baskets on Easter morning. Kids, on the other hand, expect it. However, not every child can have candy in mass quantities for one reason or another, (primarily health issues). And, there...
The weather is finally starting to get warmer (well, almost!) which means more opportunities to enjoy the fresh air, especially with our four-legged friends. We all know that dogs are more than happy to take a couple of walks a day outside. But what about our fancy feline friends? Can you walk your cats in the state of South Dakota or even here in Sioux Falls?
Who's ready for warmer temperatures and longer days in the sun after a cold South Dakota winter? I think everyone is ready for sunshine!. Well, before you think this summer will be mild and pleasant....you may want to think again. According to the new Farmer's Almanac, the temperatures in South Dakota this summer may be rather toasty. Get your sunscreen and sunglasses ready!
Just in time for the spring flowers to make their appearance and make that first pass through your lawn and garden, we still have the unwelcome reminder of winter. It's mid-April for cryn-out-loud. Yep, this must be the upper plains. Specifically, North Dakota! They will be the unlucky ones this...
Come From Away is a lot of times described as a musical about 9/11, but it's actually a show about 9/12 and the days after. The show has been described as 'a celebration of the best of humankind.'. Sioux Falls is so lucky to have Come From Away in town...
A downtown Sioux Falls favorite is back open for business again. Word has it, Josiah’s downtown cafe and bakery has opened their doors again after being temporarily closed for renovations these past few weeks. According to Dakota News Now, Josiah's officially re-opened on Thursday, (April 14). What can you...
If you've tried to keep squirrels out of your bird feeder, especially in the spring, you know it's darn near impossible. I thought so until I tried this!. First, let me say that I don't hate squirrels. They are cute. And they are fun to watch play around in the yard.
Just announced, The final Tour with The Judds is coming to Sioux Falls. See Wynonna and Naomi together on stage Friday, October 7, 2022, at The Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls. There will be a special presale for this event Thursday from 10:00 AM to 10 PM (code...
Or should I say, what does the Empire Mall have going on for Earth Day 2022?. Actually, come to find out, a bunch of stuff. The Empire Mall in Sioux Falls is planning on celebrating Earth Week with a number of different events and fun activities throughout the entire week.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Kids hopped around CHS Field in St. Paul ahead of the Saints game on Easter Sunday afternoon.
Minnesotans know, preparing for inconsistent weather is a certainty.
“I think it’s always hit or miss. You never know what you’re gonna get in Minnesota. So it’s fine,” said a mom with her two daughters in tow.
At CHS Field in Lowertown, bundled-up kids were hunting eggs.
“I think it’s in the middle. It’s not that really cold to me,” said a tough child, looking for eggs.
To compare, last year’s Easter — which was two weeks earlier than this year — the high was 77 and there was no rain or snow.
(credit: CBS)
It was one of the first major holidays with a semblance of normalcy, putting in perspective the cooler air.
“This year we’re definitely seeing other people [laughs], as opposed to just being at home,” said a dad with his kids.
The warmest Easter on record in the Twin Cities was in 1977, when it got up to 88 degrees. And the coldest: 1894, when it got down to minus-2. Sunday was somewhere in the middle.
“It’s sort of coldly normal. It’s like a normal weather but it’s also cold,” said an egg hunter.
When you head over to the Great Plains Zoo at 805 South Kiwanis Avenue, for the 2nd Annual "Hug-A-Bunny" celebration, you and your kids will see and experience a lot more than bunnies! In fact, there will even be two egg hunts!. Tomorrow, (Saturday, April 16, 2022), beginning at 10...
Calling all artists, Sioux Falls is looking to beautify its downtown city storm drains. That's right, Sioux Falls is back riding the creativity train once again. This time, to partner with the already colorful ArtBox gallery, which features a collection of 26 different utility boxes that are wrapped with vinyl artwork from area artists, Sioux Falls city officials are on the hunt for 6 creative artists who would like to assist the city with its Storm Inlet Painting Project.
With the beauty of its 1.2 million acres, the Black Hills National Forest ranks as one of South Dakota's favorite places to visit, camp, hike, and vacation. Did you also know that the Black Hills is among the Top U.S. Destinations to Avoid Crowds? Hmmm, you can go ahead and scratch your head too. You won't be alone.
As Easter traditions go, Easter brunch is a favorite of many. Making it yourself? Especially if it is for family and friends, way too much work. Just think about all the dishes!!. A lot of savvy Sioux Falls Easter lovers have taken to having a big brunch which pretty much...
Kickin Country 100.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0