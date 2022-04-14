How Much Is A Swim Pass for Sioux Falls Swimming Pools?

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Kids hopped around CHS Field in St. Paul ahead of the Saints game on Easter Sunday afternoon. Minnesotans know, preparing for inconsistent weather is a certainty. “I think it’s always hit or miss. You never know what you’re gonna get in Minnesota. So it’s fine,” said a mom with her two daughters in tow. At CHS Field in Lowertown, bundled-up kids were hunting eggs. “I think it’s in the middle. It’s not that really cold to me,” said a tough child, looking for eggs. To compare, last year’s Easter — which was two weeks earlier than this year — the high was 77 and there was no rain or snow. (credit: CBS) It was one of the first major holidays with a semblance of normalcy, putting in perspective the cooler air. “This year we’re definitely seeing other people [laughs], as opposed to just being at home,” said a dad with his kids. The warmest Easter on record in the Twin Cities was in 1977, when it got up to 88 degrees. And the coldest: 1894, when it got down to minus-2. Sunday was somewhere in the middle. “It’s sort of coldly normal. It’s like a normal weather but it’s also cold,” said an egg hunter.

