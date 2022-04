Younger generations may not recall Idlewild in its heyday, nor the Hotel Casa Blanca for that matter. The town earned the name ‘Black Eden,’ serving as a safe haven for Black Americans during segregation. It also earned a spot in the Green Book, a guidebook for Black American travelers providing a list of hotels, boarding houses, taverns, restaurants that were safe to visit.

IDLEWILD, MI ・ 26 DAYS AGO