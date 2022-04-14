ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves get a big W vs. Hudson Valley. Atlanta drops finale to Nationals; in San Diego tonight. State high school soccer updates; big tournament for Rome High tennis. Atlanta Hawks dominate play-in game. Georgia’s G-Day Game is Saturday.

 2 days ago

The Rome Braves bounce back, earn 8-1 win; rematch...

WCTV

Bainbridge Boys Soccer’s Mason Ard signs with Thomas University

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Two days away from the Bainbridge Bearcats’ opening round matchup against Islands in the GHSA 4A Boys Soccer Tournament, Mason Ard was making a decision about his less immediate future as the ‘Cats star signed a scholarship to play soccer for NAIA’s Thomas Night Hawks right down Highway 84 in Thomasville.
BAINBRIDGE, GA
The Ledger

Boys lacrosse: Despite some setbacks, Bartow enjoys historic season

A throng of Bartow High fans were yawping at officials to enforce calls as Yellow Jacket coaches urged their boys lacrosse team to lock players on the crease against Newsome High, the ninth-ranked Class 2A team in Florida. And while Bartow lost to the eventual district champion, it was still a season for the ages for Bartow...
BARTOW, FL
WDEF

Dalton Soccer Wins Playoff Opener 3-2 Over Centennial in Overtime

Dalton, GA-(WDEF-TV) The Dalton high school soccer team got a scare in their playoff opener on Thursday against Centennial. The Catamounts had to go to overtime before pulling out a 3-2 victory. Catamounts got a goal in the second OT to secure the victory and advance to the next round.
DALTON, GA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Elise Esposito, the Wife of New Orleans Pelicans Player, CJ McCollum

As CJ McCollum was traded from the Portland Trail Blazers to the New Orleans Pelicans, NOLA also gained a new WAG. Dr. Elise Esposito was with McCollum long before he was an NBA pro. They maintained a long-distance relationship alongside their careers and have now welcomed a new addition to their family. Pelicans fans are eager to know more about who CJ McCollum’s wife is. So we reveal her background in this Elise Esposito wiki.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WBTW News13

Coaching staffs named for 2022 North & South bowl in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – The Touchstone Energy Cooperatives Bowl, in conjunction with the South Carolina Athletics Coaches Association, has named the respective coaching staffs for the 2022 event. Chapin High School’s Justin Gentry and Spring Valley High School’s Robin Bacon will serve as the head coaches for this year’s game, to be held Saturday, December […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Times

East Hall brings back Joe Dix as boys basketball coach

East Hall’s basketball program is bringing back the legend. On Tuesday, former coach Joe Dix was announced as its new leader. The hire was announced in a press release from Hall County athletics director Stan Lewis. Dix served as Vikings boys coach for 14 seasons, his first season in...
HALL COUNTY, GA

