Truett’s Chick-fil-A Sports: Rome Braves get a big W vs. Hudson Valley. Atlanta drops finale to Nationals; in San Diego tonight. State high school soccer updates; big tournament for Rome High tennis. Atlanta Hawks dominate play-in game. Georgia’s G-Day Game is Saturday.
