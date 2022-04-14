CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Suspect accused of helping juvenile escape custody in Nashville arrested in Bartow County. Police: Suspect charged with rape, incest after 12-year-old victim discovered to be pregnant.

A Punta Gorda man suspected of burglary attempted to escape custody via the ceiling after being arrested in Port Charlotte on Monday morning. According to an official blog post, Charlotte County Sheriff’s deputies went to a home on Abrade Avenue after they say a suspect was found pacing on the back lanai. The suspect then fled the scene once law enforcement arrived. The homeowner told them that the suspect, 29-year-old Terence Meehan, had broken into their home on Sunday and stole cash from her daughter’s bedroom. A perimeter was set up around the home and K9 units conducted a track.

PORT CHARLOTTE, FL ・ 24 DAYS AGO