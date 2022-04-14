CrimeWatch: Arrests in Northwest Georgia brought to you by Big Dan’s Car Wash. Suspect accused of helping juvenile escape custody in Nashville arrested in Bartow County. Police: Suspect charged with rape, incest after 12-year-old victim discovered to be pregnant.
