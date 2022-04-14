ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattooga County, GA

Ware Mechanical Weather Center: 31-mph gusts, three-quarters of an inch of rain, 230 customers without power following overnight storm. A little cooler through the weekend, more storms possible.

Cover picture for the articleThree-quarters of an inch of rain overnight from the latest spring storm. Winds of 17 mph and gusts to 31 mph recorded between 3 and 4 a.m. Only one watch overnight, in Chattooga County, around midnight. POWER OUTAGES. Georgia Power:. Bartow: 10 customers. Polk: 229 customers. North Georgia EMC...

