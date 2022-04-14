ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 4/14/22

By Ryan Pavich
Pinstripe Alley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNJ.com | Brendan Kuty: Jordan Montgomery’s first start of the year on Sunday was cut short, thanks in large part to the scorcher that he took off of his knee in the first inning against the Red Sox. Montgomery stayed in the game until the fourth inning, but the knee had...

www.pinstripealley.com

Q 105.7

Ten New York Yankees’ Players Who Were Arrested, and Why

Even the most high-profile, well-known athletes share one common trait with the rest of us: they're human beings, too. To err is human. Making mistakes is just part of the game for all of us, and just because you're on the field every day during the summer, doesn't mean you're immune to making mistakes. When your mistake goes over the line, however, you've broken the law, and a handful of former New York Yankees' players have found themselves in hot water over the years.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

What happened to the New York Yankees?

I don’t know if I’m going to be shouting into the endless abyss here or if readers are going to come for my head for what I’m about to say, but I have to get something off my chest: I don’t find this Yankees team particularly fun to watch anymore. Since the start of the 2020 season, it feels to me that the life has been sucked out of this organization. I still genuinely love a lot of players on this roster, and am still obviously a huge fan, but I increasingly find myself getting more than a little frustrated with the general listlessness with which they seem to play the game. Or, rather, the general listlessness that I perceive, because I don’t doubt that they genuinely do care about the game. How did I get to this point?
Pinstripe Alley

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles: Series Preview

The first two series of the Yankees’ 2022 season are in the book, and the team’s gotten off to a bit of a middling start. After taking the first two games of the season, they immediately dropped back to .500 in the next two. However, while all games count the same in the standings, seven games is still too early to make any real judgements. There’s plenty of chances to rack up some wins, including a series starting tonight.
ESPN

Orioles edge Yankees 2-1 on bases-loaded walk in 11th

BALTIMORE -- — Aroldis Chapman's offspeed pitch was a bit high — and in a game that came down to the bullpens, it was Baltimore's unheralded group that prevailed. Chapman walked home the winning run in the 11th inning to give the Orioles a 2-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Friday night. Baltimore's bullpen was flawless, allowing just one batter to reach base in 5 2/3 innings — and even that hit was the result of an official scoring quirk.
Yardbarker

Yankees have their next stud relief pitcher already on the roster

One of the Yankees‘ biggest shortcomings over the past few years has been player development. Having just traded away catcher Gary Sanchez, the team doesn’t have too many homegrown talents on the roster, but one young pitcher is starting to make a legitimate impact. On Saturday night, with...
News 12

Mets unveil statue honoring Hall of Famer Tom Seaver

The Mets at long last unveiled their statue honoring Tom Seaver Friday at Citi Field. Mets broadcaster Howie Rose called honored Seaver during the ceremony, calling the Hall of Famer the greatest Met ever. "This is a tremendous day for baseball and a terrific day for the Mets and our...
numberfire.com

Aaron Judge heads to Yankees' bench on Friday

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is not starting in Friday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Judge will rest against his rivals after Aaron Hicks was picked as Friday's starting center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 21 batted balls this season, Judge has produced a .324 expected average and...
FOX Sports

Orioles and Yankees play in series rubber match

LINE: Yankees -225, Orioles +383; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees play on Sunday with the three-game series tied 1-1. Baltimore went 52-110 overall and 27-54 at home last season. The Orioles pitching staff had a collective 5.84 ERA last season while averaging 7.9 strikeouts and 3.6 walks per nine innings.
The Spun

MLB Broadcaster Stepping Away Following Cancer Diagnosis

Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Pinstripe Alley

No More Yankees Bore and Snore: Solution

I have the NY Yankees solution to winning baseball -.Are you ready?. Immediately fire Aaron Boone as the Manager. Nothing against Aaron Boone. This team needs a fiery Manager in order to succeed. My suggestion hire Jorge Posada immediately!. You might say, "But he has no managerial experience". How much...
numberfire.com

Yankees' Jose Trevino sitting Sunday

The New York Yankees did not list Jose Trevino in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Trevino will take Sunday off while Kyle Higashioka catches and bats seventh. Our models project Trevino to make 268 more plate appearances this season, with 5 homers, 23 runs, 25 RBI,...
Pinstripe Alley

Judge Contract Status

Although this is no great shakes but I agree with both sides. Although I personally think Cashmen has gotten too many kicks at the can, I cannot blame him for the contract offer made to Judge. I thought it was fair. You have Stanton and Cole who will be earning over $30 million when they are 35, 36 and 37, what are you going to have three guys making $100 million in those advanced years??
Pinstripe Alley

Mawbry a Breath of Fresh Air

Tired of rehashing the 90's....well tonite we Hail Mawbry and his Great Commentary and No rehashing the Pauly/Coney Days ..again and Again... Thanks for allowing us to Enjoy Today's Game without hearing about the PAST...night after night we revisit Cones Career and how Pauley saved us.....neither of you will be enshrined in Cooperstown...just in Yankees Lore.....please listen to tonight's broadcast and take notes. We want to hear about THIS TEAM...
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Mailbag: Underperformance concerns and paying young stars

Good afternoon everyone, it’s time for another edition of the mailbag. Remember to send in your questions for our weekly call by e-mail to pinstripealleyblog [at] gmail [dot] com. The idiot that said, “Harper is coming” asks: It’s obviously early and a super small sample size, but how long...
Pinstripe Alley

“Where are you going to go?”: MLB owners think you are dumb

I think there was some hope, some small moment of optimism when the new collective agreement was ratified, that MLB owners would just be quiet for a while. Dick Monfort made a fool of himself during negotiations, and in general none of the 30 clubs did much to convince fans they were all that interested in providing a premium product. The CBA got done, we have baseball, can someone please stop putting a microphone in front of Hal Steinbrenner?
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Anthony Rizzo honors Roberto Clemente

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout and spring training is underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
Yardbarker

Could Mets’ Steve Cohen pry Aaron Judge from the Bronx?

Is there a world where the New York Yankees lose star slugger Aaron Judge to the New York Mets just one train ride away?. General manager Brian Cashman and Judge’s representatives failed to come to a conclusion on a contract extension, but that doesn’t mean negotiations have completely failed.
