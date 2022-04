At the beginning of July last year, we saw the reveal of the all-new and all-wheel-driven BMW M240i. Just a couple of weeks later, Audi responded by unveiling its latest iteration of the five-cylinder legend that is the RS3. Fully loaded, the former costs just over $60,000, but over at Audi, if you don't even choose a single option on the RS3, you'll be spending similar money. Does that higher asking price mean that the Audi is a better performance car? After all, it has a dedicated drift mode. Well, Sport Auto decided to let the hardware do the talking on track, comparing the two sports cars against the clock at Hockenheim, in Germany. Place your bets.

