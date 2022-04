With the weather warming up turtles are going to be out and about and crossing roads everywhere. Here are some suggestions if you get the urge to relocate them...DON'T!. Be honest you've done it before. You're either walking or driving along and you spot a cute little box turtle minding his or her own business strolling slowly across a street and you panic thinking it might get run over. So you carefully pick it up and help it cross the road safely or you decide to help it find somewhere 'better'.

OWENSBORO, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO