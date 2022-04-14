ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, KY

Get Your Biscuit Buttered While You Experience One of Kentucky’s Most Delicious Food Trucks

By Angel Welsh
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Everyone loves a good food truck. There is nothing better than driving down the road and spotting one. We found a new one in Ohio County and we're intrigued. I don't know a southern soul that doesn't love a made from scratch biscuit and if you don't you ain't southern. Angel...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Beaver Dam, KY
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
State
Georgia State
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
County
Ohio County, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Mysterious White Foam Covering Kentucky Creek Finally Identified

Last week, some Kentucky residents noticed a thick white foam covering a local creek. This caused some concern, but you won't believe what this foam really was. Residents in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky notices something very strange last week floating in Cedar Brook Creek. One resident, Danny Robinson, was eating dinner when he noticed the creek outside had a stream of white foam floating on top of it. Now, it is not too uncommon to see some foam atop Cedar Brook Creek. However, it was the amount of foam on the water that was concerning. According to Fox 56,
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Western Kentucky#Biscuits#Food Industry#Food Drink#Butterz Biscuit#The Us Army
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Can You Legally Live in an RV on Your Property in Indiana?

Camping is a popular activity for many families and individuals in Indiana. It's nice to pack up the RV or camper and get away from all the noise of the city and just relax for a couple of days with nothing but the sounds of nature surrounding you. While some choose the more rustic route with a tent, a sleeping bag, and the bare essentials, others prefer bringing several of the comforts of home with them including a camper or RV that's basically a home on wheels, featuring recliners, TVs, fireplaces, surround sound systems, and more. With home prices seemingly getting higher and higher all the time, it would actually be cheaper just to buy some property and park an RV on it. The question is, can you do that legally in Indiana? The answer isn't a simple "yes" or "no."
INDIANA STATE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Unique Round House For Sale in Illinois is A 3-Story Fortress

I've seen round houses before, but nothing like this 3-story fortress in Joliet, Illinois. Take a minute to take in this home for sale in Illinois that I am sure is nothing like you've seen before. It sits on 14.55 acres of land with fruit trees and plenty of opportunities for deer hunting, but what makes this house unique is that it is completely circular. The house even has a name, Paradise Found, and it really is something like a paradise. The house alone is 6,000 square feet and listed for $745,000.
JOLIET, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits

Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are simple, sweet biscuits that don't even require a biscuit cutter! Fluffy biscuits baked in butter and topped with a sweet icing!. I've been on a kick lately with all these butter swim biscuit (a.k.a. Butter Dip Biscuits) recipes lately. I've made the base recipe into Blueberry Butter Swim Biscuits and Cheddar Garlic Butter Butter Swim Biscuits. They are just so simple to make and you can make so many variations! These Strawberries and Cream Butter Swim Biscuits are my new favorite dessert/breakfast biscuit! Perfect for the upcoming strawberry season!
RECIPES
marthastewart.com

Healthy One-Pot Breakfast Ideas for a Simple and Delicious Start to Your Day

Starting the day off right should be a joy not a struggle. These healthy one-pot breakfast recipes will help you get a fresh, balanced meal on your plate fast—without piles of dishes to clean up afterwards. Our options cover a range of preferences; eggs, fruits, vegetables, and whole grains are just some of the good-for-you ingredients featured. All of these one-pot breakfast ideas are flexible, allowing you to adjust the recipe as you like. Bonus: these recipes make enough for leftovers for the next day, or you can serve a crowd.
RECIPES
ClickOnDetroit.com

What’s your favorite Metro Detroit food truck?

For those of us in the Motor City, if there’s one thing better than a great vehicle, it’s a vehicle that brings us great food. Food trucks date back hundreds of years in the U.S., but they have truly evolved to offer unique and creative on-the-go dishes. And with the diverse range of people and cultures we get to enjoy in Southeast Michigan, the meal choices are endless.
RESTAURANTS
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

20,000 Marshmallows To Be Dropped From Helicopter

Every day, the Associated Press issues the Michigan Daybook which alerts various media outlets of newsworthy events taking place across the state. When I saw the alert: “Wayne County Parks annual Marshmallow Drop. Over 20,000 marshmallows are dropped from a helicopter for children to collect and trade in for a prize.”, my immediate thought was of the infamous WKRP Turkey Drop.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

How To Get Photo Evidence That The Easter Bunny Visited Your House

If your kids are excited for the Easter Bunny to come this Sunday, they will be even more excited to see him caught in the act. Easter is this Sunday. As you dye your eggs and prepare for your Easter Egg Hunts, the Easter Bunny is currently getting all of those baskets ready to be dropped off at homes all across the world. While your kids might have a million questions about the Easter Bunny and how he delivers eggs and baskets, one question that most parents might here is pretty universal: "Is the Easter Bunny real?"
PHOTOGRAPHY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Fun Easter Egg Hunts & Easter Events Happening In Kentucky For The Whole Family

Spring has sprung and Easter is upon us. Many families like to celebrate with Easter Egg hunts and events and we have a list from all around Kentucky. Before the pandemic, it seemed as if every single church hosted some type of Easter event for families but we aren't seeing a whole lot of social events like this much anymore. There are still some churches and local businesses that host events for families and they are a blast.
OWENSBORO, KY
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy