One Kentucky mom spent her spring break building the playroom of all playrooms for her daughters. They wanted an American Girl Doll House and she provided in a might way. If you have a little girl you most likely already know about American Girl Dolls. Angel here and my daughter, Charlotte, has been obsessed with AG dolls since she could walk. Her Aunt Wisi (Lisa Aull) took her shopping for her very first one at the age of 3. She came out of the store in Nashville with more stuff than her little arms could carry.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO