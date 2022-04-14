Newport County Weather Forecast for April 14

Effective: 2022-03-19 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact Block Island, portions of south central Bristol, central Washington and southern Newport Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Block Island, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Block Island, South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Newport, Block Island, Westerly, Portsmouth, Middletown, Narragansett, Westport, Hopkinton, Charlestown, Richmond, Exeter, Jamestown and Little Compton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

