ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport County, RI

Newport County Weather Forecast for April 14

By Ryan Belmore
whatsupnewp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service, today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 57 degrees. The following is the National Weather Service 7-day weather forecast, centered on Newport State Airport;. Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 57....

whatsupnewp.com

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Block Island, Newport, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-19 12:52:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-19 13:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when you hear thunder. Do not resume outdoor activities until at least 30 minutes after the storm has passed. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. For your safety, go indoors or to your vehicle. Target Area: Block Island; Newport; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact Block Island, portions of south central Bristol, central Washington and southern Newport Counties through 130 PM EDT At 1250 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Block Island, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Strong winds could cause minor damage such as downed branches. Little to no impact from hail is expected. Locations impacted include Block Island, South Kingstown, North Kingstown, Newport, Block Island, Westerly, Portsmouth, Middletown, Narragansett, Westport, Hopkinton, Charlestown, Richmond, Exeter, Jamestown and Little Compton. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
NEWPORT COUNTY, RI
AccuWeather

Weather pattern clues for April

The last, true shot of winterlike, Arctic air will be spreading over eastern Canada and the Northeast United States this weekend into early next week. This will be a direct discharge of air all the way from the polar regions. The good news is that this will be temporary, and temperatures should slowly modify later next week. However, there are strong signals that a broad trough will remain across the Great Lakes and Northeast U.S. regions through the first week of April, keeping things chilly and unsettled.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy