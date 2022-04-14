Police chief: Stolen vehicle with child inside crashes in Tarrytown; suspects on the loose

Police are searching for suspects who stole a car in Peekskill Wednesday night with a child inside – leading officers on a chase before crashing in Tarrytown.

Police told News 12 that the child was taken to Westchester Medical Center, is in good condition and has been reunited with family.

There was a large police presence on South Broadway, which was cordoned off.

According to investigators, two people got out of the stolen Nissan SUV car and took off running from the scene.

Several police departments searched for the two, at one point looking in the vicinity of John Street and South Washington.

"It's not every day that we get a car stolen with an infant in it,” said Chief John Barbelet, of the Tarrytown Police Department. “We are looking for two people at this point, and we have a lot of resources here, we have county aviation, we have K-9, and we have numerous agencies assisting us."

Tarrytown police are asking anyone in the village with home surveillance cameras to check their videos for the two wanted men, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.