ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrytown, NY

Police chief: Stolen vehicle with child inside crashes in Tarrytown; suspects on the loose

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3la58u_0f8yLR0z00

Police are searching for suspects who stole a car in Peekskill Wednesday night with a child inside – leading officers on a chase before crashing in Tarrytown.

Police told News 12 that the child was taken to Westchester Medical Center, is in good condition and has been reunited with family.

There was a large police presence on South Broadway, which was cordoned off.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZLTvw_0f8yLR0z00

According to investigators, two people got out of the stolen Nissan SUV car and took off running from the scene.

Several police departments searched for the two, at one point looking in the vicinity of John Street and South Washington.

"It's not every day that we get a car stolen with an infant in it,” said Chief John Barbelet, of the Tarrytown Police Department. “We are looking for two people at this point, and we have a lot of resources here, we have county aviation, we have K-9, and we have numerous agencies assisting us."

Tarrytown police are asking anyone in the village with home surveillance cameras to check their videos for the two wanted men, especially between the hours of 9 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Comments / 2

Related
News 12

Danbury police looking for missing DoorDash driver

Danbury police are asking for the public's help to find a missing man. Family members say they have not seen Carlos Reyes since March 28. Reyes is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 170 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair. He has facial hair and piercings in both ears.
DANBURY, CT
Western Iowa Today

Red Oak Police arrest Nebraska Man driving a Stolen Vehicle

(Red Oak) On Monday, Red Oak Police arrested 48-year-old Rafael Hernando IV of Omaha during a traffic stop in the 2300 block of N. Broadway Street. Officers charged Hernando IV with driving with a suspended license. Police also discovered the vehicle he was driving was reported stolen from Omaha. Officers transported Hernando IV to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $491.25 bond. Additional charges are pending.
RED OAK, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tarrytown, NY
Tarrytown, NY
Crime & Safety
Peekskill, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Peekskill, NY
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Departments
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Nissan
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
News 12

News 12

66K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy