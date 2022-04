The first week of spring will usher in seven days of sunshine across the UK, forecasters have said.Sunday marked the start of the season, and the Met Office has forecast dry, sunny weather across the nation – with daytime temperatures in the mid to late teens for the coming week.Southern areas including parts of London and Cambridge are set to bask in up to 20C heat on Tuesday, and forecasters have advised anyone spending long periods outdoors to wear sunscreen.Following a warm weekend when the mercury hit 20.2C in Kinlochewe in Scotland, Met Office spokesperson Aidan McGivern said Britons can...

ENVIRONMENT ・ 27 DAYS AGO