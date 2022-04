Recently I wrote an article about hoaxes, legends, and wild imaginations, and the topic was the legendary 'Champ' creature from Lake Champlain in northeastern New York State. Well, there are more hoaxes and legends from New York State, and one of them you may have heard of is the Cardiff Giant. This story as we all know was most certainly a hoax. When the discovery was made, the world was fooled into thinking it was real. I was the DJ for a wedding at the Cooperstown Farmer's Museum several years ago, and in the next room from the reception, lay the world-famous Cardiff Giant. (I hope he enjoyed the music I was playing.)

