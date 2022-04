Dennis Painter, 80, of Clarion, passed away with his loving wife, Kathy, by his side Monday evening, March 21, 2022. Denny was born on August 2, 1941 in Brookville; a son of the late Lewis and Evelyn McKendree Painter. They raised Denny and his 3 older siblings in Clear Creek...

