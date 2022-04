CINCINNATI — While you may see a stray shower on Opening Day, more severe weather is holding out until Wednesday. Watch for sprinkles starting around midday Tuesday and lasting through first pitch. It won't ruin the fun by any means. Setting up for the parade, temperatures will be in the 50s. By noon we're at 60 degrees and highs hit 67 degrees right around the first pitch.

