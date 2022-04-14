ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

McClain and Fitzgerald take ASUI presidential election

By Daniel Ramirez
uiargonaut.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a rigorous campaign, Tanner McClain and Madison Fitzgerald won the ASUI presidential election. “I’m really happy to have been elected. I want to thank everyone who helped support...

www.uiargonaut.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

East Timor votes in presidential election

East Timor's citizens were at the polls on Saturday to elect a new president, hoping the most competitive election in the history of Southeast Asia's youngest country will end a protracted political impasse.  If I am re-elected, I will keep defending the democratic rights of our country and create sustainable development". 
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

California Democrat accused of racism for saying 'you need an interpreter' to figure out what Korean-American GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is saying during his campaign before the midterm

A California Democrat challenging GOP Rep. Michelle Steel is under fire from Republicans for seemingly poking fun at the Korean-American congresswoman's accent by telling a crowd that 'you need an interpreter' to understand her. While speaking at an April 7 meet and greet in the Congregation B'nai Tzedek synagogue in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO

In the Senate race between Val Demings and Marco Rubio, the Florida Dem is doing her part to keep up cash-wise.

The race between Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Democratic challenger Rep. Val Demings (D-Fla.) is heating up — on the fundraising front in particular. Follow the money: Demings is behind Rubio according to her most recent FEC filings, with $20.7 million in total contributions and $8.1 million in cash on hand. In the lead is Rubio, with $24.3 million in total contributions and 10.5 million cash on hand.
FLORIDA STATE
Salon

"No way, José": Alabama governor sparks cries of racism with new campaign ad attacking Joe Biden

Gov. Kay Ivey on Monday lamented the idea that Americans would be forced to learn Spanish if President Biden keeps "shipping illegal immigrants" in the country. "If Joe Biden keeps shipping illegal immigrants into our states, we're all going to have to learn Spanish," Ivey said in a new 30-second ad spot released this week. "My message to Biden: no way, José."
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
People

Candidate Ignites Controversy with 'Lie Back and Enjoy It' Rape Comment — Which He Says Is Misconstrued

A Republican candidate for a seat in Michigan's House of Representatives continues to face backlash for comments he made last month during a Facebook live stream. Robert Regan — who is favored to win in the state legislature's House District 74 — was speaking as part of a virtual panel held by a conservative group when the topic of discussion turned to the 2020 election (the results of which former President Donald Trump continues to baselessly claim were "rigged" against him).
MICHIGAN STATE
POLITICO

A joint fundraising committee run by Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz paid John Eastman's law firm at least $25,000 within the last seven months.

Eastman is a central figure in the 2020 election subversion saga. What happened: Put America First, a joint fundraising committee run by Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), paid at least $25,000 for legal services since September to the Constitutional Counsel Group. That's the law firm of John Eastman, a onetime legal adviser to former President Donald Trump.
U.S. POLITICS
CBS Miami

‘We’ll Not Be The Governor’s Punching Bag,’ Florida Black Elected Officials To Send Message To Gov. DeSantis On Redistricting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – On Monday, April 18th, Florida State Senator Shevrin Jones, joined by other locally elected officials, intends to send a clear message to Governor Ron DeSantis: The redistricting map from his office dilutes Black districts. The mission will also be to raise the alarm within the Black community. “Unprecedented approach that the Governor is doing,” said Jones. Senator Jones and other leaders will gather at the Little Haiti Cultural Center to explain why the DeSantis’ redistricting plan diminishes the Black vote and voice. “Let them know what the governor is doing is wrong and that we will not sit back and be...
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy