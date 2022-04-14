ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

What happened to the storms?

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was being touted as an afternoon of strong to severe storms for the St. Louis area on Wednesday turned out to be a much less intense...

St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
FOX 2

Car pulled from the Mississippi River near the Arch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A vehicle was pulled from the Mississippi River near the Gateway Arch this morning. First responders arrived on the scene at around 8:00 am. The vehicle appears to be a Dodge Charger. The car was unoccupied and it is not clear why it was in the river in such a prominent […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KFVS12

Small earthquake recorded in southern Illinois

WHITE COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A small earthquake rumbled in southern Illinois on Tuesday night, April 12. According to the USGS, a magnitude 2.4 earthquake was recorded at 8:40 p.m. approximately two miles southeast of Springerton in White County. This is close to the Hamilton-White County line. The depth of...
WHITE COUNTY, IL
#Severe Weather#Thunderstorms#Meteorologist#Extreme Weather
CBS Denver

#DuckPondFire Estimated To Be 88 Acres & 60% Contained

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – New information on Sunday from Eagle County emergency officials states the Duck Pond Fire is estimated to be 88 acres and 60% contained. Earlier Sunday morning, officials estimated the fire to be 100 acres. Evacuations are also expected to be lifted later on Sunday evening, officials tell CBS4. Officials don’t believe any structures have been lost. The fire sparked on Saturday in the Duck Pond Open Space near Gypsum. Duck Pond Fire (credit: Colorado State Patrol/Twitter) Officials say no structures have been lost as of 9 a.m. on Sunday. “Current evacuation zones expected to remain in place until this evening due to fire suppression activities and expected wind,” officials said Sunday morning. Some evacuations were lifted Saturday night for some parts of northwest Gypsum. However, those areas will remain in pre-evacuation status. Residents in areas now under pre-evacuation may return home. Interstate 70 was closed for several hours Saturday afternoon and night. Lanes have since reopened.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO

