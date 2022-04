Stocks and bonds retreated Monday as investors focused on inflation and the impact of policy tightening by central banks. Most groups in the S&P 500 fell, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 underperformed major benchmarks. Ten-year Treasury yields climbed through 2.75% for the first time since March 2019 after the Federal Reserve last week signaled sharp rate hikes and balance-sheet reduction to curb price pressures. Oil resumed its decline as China’s largest coronavirus outbreak in two years heightens concerns about demand from the world’s biggest crude importer.

