Wayne County, IN

FEW LOCAL EFFECTS FELT FROM OVERNIGHT STORMS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Whitewater Valley)--The Whitewater Valley got by relatively unscathed as a line of storms with a history of producing tornadoes rolled...

WKRC

Strong storms enter area with chances for heavy rain, tornado threat

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Powerful showers and storms will bring strong to severe storms into the Cincinnati-area on Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Scattered showers and even isolated thunderstorms last into the afternoon. But even bigger chances for heavy rain and potentially strong to severe storms arrives from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. when a line of storms ahead of a powerful cold front races into the area.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tyler Morning Telegraph

VIDEO: Scene in Upshur County shows extensive destruction after overnight storms

The scene of Upshur County is one of extensive destruction after overnight storms caused at least one reported tornado. Video along one road in the county shows pieces of roof and other building materials strewn along fence lines and gathered around and in trees after it was removed by strong winds. Trees down in yards and large chunks of roofs have been removed.
UPSHUR COUNTY, TX
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Storms moving through central Ohio, expected to weaken through the night

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Showers and storms are moving through central Ohio, but they are expected to weaken through the night. Heavy rain and frequent lightning are still being picked up on the radar, so while there are no current warnings in effect, there is still the threat of some strong to severe storms going into the early overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WTHI

Only a few storm spotter courses left this spring

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - If you're still wanting to attend storm spotter training this spring, time is running out. The National Weather Service will hold its final courses in the coming weeks. This season featured a mix of in-person and virtual courses. Storm spotters help relay reports to the National...
WEATHER
WDAM-TV

What are local storm shelter requirements?

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - During severe weather, residents think about the nearest safe room they can take shelter in case of a weather threat. Mississippi Emergency Management Agency Chief Communications Officer Malary White says there is a process communities have to go through before they can build storm safe rooms.
FORREST COUNTY, MS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Damage, injuries reported in Texas after storms pushed through overnight

SHREVEPORT, La. - Scattered reports of damage and injuries were reported early Tuesday as severe storms pushed through the ArkLaTex. Late Monday a number of watches and warnings were issued by the National Weather Service-Shreveport as the system entered the area. Reports indicate damage to mobile homes and RVs in...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF.com

Few Storms Today. Sunny Sunday!

As of 9AM Saturday- We are mostly cloudy this Saturday morning with spotty light showers. A cold front is moving through with the chance of severe weather in our southern counties. This is just a marginal risk, with the higher risk along the coastline. However, there is the possibility of small hail and gusty winds from Emanuel County to Bamberg County. Winds will gust between 20-25 mph throughout the day regardless of storms. A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect now until 7PM for the Augusta and Aiken Metro areas and several surrounding counties. Skies will begin to clear this afternoon as the front passes with temperatures reaching the mid 70s. Overnight, there will be a few more clouds with temperatures in the mid 40s.
AUGUSTA, GA
