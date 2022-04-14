Two men shot on Fairfax Avenue in Richmond’s Southside
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police were called to the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and East 18th Street for a report of a shooting early Thursday morning.
Once on scene, the found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 0