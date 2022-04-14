ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two men shot on Fairfax Avenue in Richmond’s Southside

By Ben Parsons
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Police were called to the intersection of Fairfax Avenue and East 18th Street for a report of a shooting early Thursday morning.

Once on scene, the found two men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

