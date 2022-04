Living sustainably doesn't require sweeping changes in your daily routine. A few small tweaks, like swapping out a standard showerhead for a high-efficiency version, lowering your water heater by 20 degrees (from the usual default setting of 140 to a still-steamy 120), switching to bar (not bottled) soap, or reevaluating the laundry detergent you use can make a major difference. To help save energy, reduce waste, and keep our waterways and lands both healthy and clean, implement these small shifts and easy actions at each point of the day—morning, noon, and night—from top experts.

