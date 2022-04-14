ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, CA

Axe-wielding woman threatening vehicles at Concord intersection tased by police

By Emily Scott
Concord News Journal
Concord News Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Concord, California – A woman who was posing a danger to the public after swinging an axe at vehicles near Hillcrest Community Park in a busy Concord intersection was tased by officers....

concordnewsjournal.com

Comments / 1

Related
WFMZ-TV Online

Woman pleads to lesser counts in 2020 police vehicle fires

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. | A woman charged with setting fire to two police vehicles during civil disorder in Philadelphia following 2020 protests over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis has pleaded guilty to lesser offenses in an agreement with federal prosecutors. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that 35-year-old Lore-Elisabeth Blumenthal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Concord News Journal

Concord Police Department warns residents about a man impersonating a UPS delivery employee

Concord, California – The Concord Police Department is alerting homeowners about a man who tries to get into people’s homes by impersonating a UPS delivery employee. According to a video provided by the police department, the man is approaching the front doors of homes and knocking in an attempt to deceive residents dressed in a brown UPS vest and carrying a package.
CONCORD, CA
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Concord, CA
Concord, CA
Cars
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Cars
Concord, CA
Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

Police recover hundreds of dollars in stolen goods

VACAVILLE (KRON) – After a local clothing store contacted police Sunday, alleging three women stole over $300 in merchandise before fleeing westbound on Interstate 89, “officers were determined to not let this theft go unnoticed,” according to a Facebook post from the Vacaville Police Department. “Armed with an accurate license plate and vehicle description, officers […]
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested in execution style killing

(BCN) – Two Hayward men have been charged with murder for allegedly killing another man execution style at a liquor store in unincorporated Alameda County early last month, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Juan Vera Jr. and Bryan Hernandez allegedly shot and killed Gustavo Tavera, a 32-year-old Hayward man, on the night of March 5 at […]
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Axe#Police#Tased
Black Enterprise

Black Man Paralyzed After Shot By Plain-Clothed New Jersey Police For Grabbing His Iced Tea From Car

A 29-year-old Black man was shot by Trenton, New Jersey police officers in civilian clothing last month, after simply trying to get an iced tea from a car outside his home. Jajuan R. Henderson is now in the middle of a lawsuit against the officers, for paralyzing him from the chest down, alleging excessive force, negligence and racial profiling, according to NBC News.
TRENTON, NJ
KRON4 News

1 dead in Oakland shooting, police investigate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — Oakland police responded to a shooting report Saturday night around 8:00 p.m., officials say. The shooting happened in the area of 1400 block of 18 Avenue. Police found an adult male with gunshot wounds. Medical officials said the victim died on scene. The Oakland Police Department Homicide Division arrived on scene […]
OAKLAND, CA
WESH

Woman shot while driving through Orlando intersection

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies are searching for a suspect in an overnight shooting at an Orlando intersection. Officials with the sheriff's office say a 24-year-old woman was shot around 3 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bonneville Drive and Sussex Drive. She was taken to the hospital...
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Concord News Journal

Black delivery driver with no criminal record claims he was unlawfully pulled over and had his hands in the air when the officer hit him with a stun gun for no apparent reason, cell phone video shows

28-year-old Black food delivery driver recently revealed a video of the incident when he was allegedly pulled over for no apparent reason by an officer who eventually hit the man with a stun gun even though the driver had his hands in the air at the time and didn’t pose a threat. According to multiple sources, the police officer is now under investigation after the video shows he didn’t completely follow the procedures.
TENNESSEE STATE
ABC10

18 year old killed, 3 others injured in overnight Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person was killed following a shooting in Stockton just after midnight Tuesday. According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, the shooting happened at 12:05 a.m. along the 8100 block of West Lane. When officers arrived, they found four people suffering from gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Teen Dies in Fatal Concord Solo Vehicle Crash

CONCORD (CBS SF) — Police in Concord are investigating a fatal solo accident Saturday afternoon that left the teenage driver dead. The fatal collision happened Saturday shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Mohr Lane near Nuala Street, police said. Concord officers were dispatched after a report of a vehicle that collided with a power pole. The 18-year-old male driver and sole occupant of the car was transported to an area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The teen has not been identified. Police said the collision is still under investigation. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information regarding the crash is asked to contact Traffic Officer Parsley at 925-603-5963.
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Another carjacking hits SF

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – San Francisco Police are investigating a carjacking in the city’s Visitacion Valley neighborhood. The carjacking happened around 8 p.m. April 11 on the 200 block of Rey Street, police say. Four suspects approached a 39-year-old woman and demanded her possessions while brandishing a firearm, then stole her sedan. The suspects are […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

1 arrested for homicide in San Jose: police

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — San Jose police arrested a man in connection to an assault that happened in March. The incident occurred March 27, 2022 around 8:11 p.m., officials report. Police arrived to the intersection of Avenida Grande and Via Romero after responding to a call of a person down. They found an adult […]
SAN JOSE, CA
Concord News Journal

Concord News Journal

Concord, CA
10K+
Followers
622
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Concord News Journal is a daily local online news magazine with hyperlocal coverage for the city of Concord and surrounding areas.

 https://concordnewsjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy