We have had some very active weather over the past several weeks. From flooding, tornadoes, hail, damaging winds, and now we are preparing to put Spring on a slight pause. James Spann, ABC 33/40, and Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa Chief Meteorologist said that Friday, April 8, 2022, “will be a windy, cooler day with cloudy periods and a chance of widely scattered showers over the northern third of the state. The high will be in the 56-62 degree range, and a brisk west wind of 12-25 mph will make it feel cooler.”

ALABAMA STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO