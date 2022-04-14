BBC name the frontrunner to buy Chelsea on deadline day for offers to arrive

All four shortlisted bids to buy Chelsea will be entirely funded by cash, the PA news agency understands.Steve Pagliuca’s bid for the Blues will match the other three competing offers in having no debt, a source close to the Boston Celtics co-owner’s consortium confirmed.“We have been consistent throughout that this will be a credible and compelling bid,” said a source close to Pagliuca’s bid team.The four shortlisted consortiums must submit their final offers on Thursday to the Raine Group.The New York merchant bank will then select a preferred bidder, with Chelsea’s sale still expected to be completed in May.The Stamford...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO