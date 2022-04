RESERVE – Capital Area United Way, BASF and the leadership group Women in BASF, in conjunction with Women’s History Month, partnered for a United We Feed distribution at the Reserve Campus of River Parish Community College (RPCC). The distribution befitted students who were affected by Hurricane Ida in St. Charles, St. James and St. John the Baptist parishes. Blessed to be a Blessing, St. Charles United Way, St. John United Way and United 1st Steps were also partners for this event.

