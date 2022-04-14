Snyder County Signs Emergency Alert Agreement with Hyper-Reach

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County has launched a new emergency alert system for local residents and businesses. BaltCo Alert, Baltimore County’s official emergency alert system, is now up and running, providing residents and businesses with a new, opt-in service that will enhance emergency readiness by notifying county residents and businesses of urgent situations that may require efforts to prepare or lifesaving actions. …
Continue reading "Baltimore County launches new emergency alert system for residents, businesses"
The post Baltimore County launches new emergency alert system for residents, businesses appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Comments / 0