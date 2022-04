AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The commonwealth ranked in the top tier of states for emergency preparedness in Trust for America’s Health’s “Ready or Not” study. The rankings look at a state’s readiness for disaster, whether it’s a virus like COVID-19, a natural disaster or a manmade event. The study shows Virginia, along with 16 other states and D.C. are thought to be the most prepared.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 29 DAYS AGO