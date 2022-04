Fans of Ring of Honor have wondered when former ROH Women's Champion Rok-C would make her official WWE in-ring debut, and now we know exactly when that will happen. WWE filmed its upcoming episode of NXT Level Up after last night's NXT, which will air this Friday on Peacock, and during the episode, Rok-C made her in-ring debut since joining the company as part of the most recent Performance Center class. She wrestled under the new name of Roxanne Perez (her real name is Carla Gonzalez), and you can find some images of her debut below courtesy of @richschellhase.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO