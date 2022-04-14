ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

South Africa’s president says Durban floods show ‘climate change is here’, with more than 300 dead

By Saphora Smith
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QGIEP_0f8xUAZk00

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has said disastrous flooding in the Durban area is linked to the climate emergency, as the death toll climbs to more than 300 people.

“This disaster is part of climate change ,” he said, as he visited communities affected by the flooding on Wednesday, according to Associated Press. “It is telling us that climate change is serious, it is here.”

“We no longer can postpone what we need to do, and the measures we need to take to deal with climate change,” he added.

Heavy rainfall in the coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal in recent days has killed at least 306 people, the provincial government said Thursday.

Photos from the area show roads, bridges, and shipping containers at Durban’s port swept away by the deluge and low lying parts of the city underwater. Access to essential services such as water and sanitation had also been affected, a government official said.

Increasingly, scientists are able to assess if and to what extent climate change influenced some types of extreme weather events.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiZx0_0f8xUAZk00

In the case of flooding in South Africa’s province of KwaZulu-Natal, scientists would need to do an attribution study to establish how much climate change influenced the event, Friederike Otto, a senior lecturer in climate science at the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and the Environment at Imperial College London, told The Independent .

“It will very likely be the case that climate change made the floods [in South Africa] more intense,” she said, but warned that it would be inaccurate to attribute the rainfall and flooding entirely to climate change.

“There would still have been devastating floods without climate change,” she said, adding that the vulnerability of these communities to extreme weather – independent of the climate crisis – turned the weather event into a disaster.

“To blame it all on climate change would be really wrong,” she said.

The KwaZulu-Natal provincial government said Thursday that the president had authorised its request to declare a state of disaster in the region, which would unlock funds to help the flood-ravaged communities. It has been estimated that billions of rand worth of damage has been caused to homes and infrastructure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0KFr_0f8xUAZk00

“The heavy rainfall that has descended on our land over the past few days, has wreaked untold havoc and unleashed massive damage,” it said in an earlier statement posted on Facebook.

President Ramaphosa had been in the Durban area on Wednesday visiting families affected by the flooding.

“You’re battling one of the biggest incidents we’ve seen and we thought this only happens in other countries like Mozambique or Zimbabwe,” he told the victims, according to Reuters.

South Africa’s northern-eastern neighbour Mozambique has been badly affected by flooding in recent weeks, as have other parts of southeast Africa.

Between January and March, southeast Africa was hit by three tropical cyclones and two tropical storms in just six weeks – with more than a million people affected by extreme rainfall and severe flooding, and some 230 recorded deaths.

Madagascar , Malawi and Mozambique were the countries worst hit.

This week climate scientists at the World Weather Attribution group, which Dr Otto helps lead, published findings that concluded that the extreme rainfall in those three countries was more intense and damaging due to the climate crisis.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

S.African Rescuers In Desperate Search For Dozens Missing In Floods

Police, army and volunteer rescuers on Friday widened the search for dozens still missing five days after more than 340 people died in the deadliest storm to strike South Africa's coastal city of Durban in living memory. The "unprecedented" floods, which affected nearly 41,000, left a trail of destruction and...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
Daily Mail

China sends chilling warning to Australia as its enforcement officers are seen training police in the Solomon Islands - as Communists power focus on areas surrounding the country

China has sent another message to Australia by releasing images showing the Communist government training local Solomon Islands enforcement officers. The images of the Chinese-led training exercises were released this week following the announcement of a potential security deal between the two countries. Weapons from China were reportedly smuggled into...
CHINA
Daily Mail

Leaked documents reveal 'concerning' deal to allow China to deploy troops in island nation on Australia's doorstep

An explosive leaked document has revealed there could soon be Chinese military presence in the Solomon Islands, just off Australia's northeast coast. The Australian government is clamouring for answers after the draft document was posted online on Thursday suggesting Beijing could deploy troops to 'protect the safety of Chinese personnel and major projects in Solomon Islands'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

A third of Covid deaths now not primarily due to virus as number of Brits dying 'with' rather than 'from' infection continues to grow amid milder wave

The proportion of Covid deaths where the virus is not the underlying cause has climbed to its highest ever level in England, official figures show. One in three victims who had the virus mentioned on their death certificate in February died 'with' rather than 'from' Covid, according to the Office for National Statistics.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Southeast Africa#Extreme Weather#Associated Press#Imperial College London
allthatsinteresting.com

Archaeologists May Have Just Uncovered The Burial Sites Of Dozens Of Ancient British Kings

These 65 graves mostly date from the fifth and sixth centuries C.E., the period of the mythical King Arthur — and one of these graves may actually be his. Archaeologists have long grappled with a historical mystery: the strange absence of British kings’ graves from post-Roman Britain. Now, new research suggests that up to 65 royal graves from the fifth and sixth centuries have been hiding in plain sight, largely unadorned and tucked within regular cemeteries.
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Extinction is coming!... but it won’t be the end of the world. A history of Earth suggests humanity will eventually die out — but new life forms will evolve to take our place

Dig deep below contemporary London gravel to the clay, and you will find astonishing fossilised remains of crocodiles, sea turtles and early relatives of horses. They lived in an epoch when London was ‘forests of mangrove palm and pawpaw, and waters rich in seagrass and giant lily pads, a warm, tropical paradise’.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Facebook
Popculture

Whale Carries Boat of Tourists on Its Back in Incredible Viral Video

Carriages can be powered by horsepower, but a group of tourists learned that whale-power could be useful too. A viral video that surfaced last week appears to show a group of tourists in a boat being carried along on a whale's back. The video was filmed in a lagoon near Guerrero Negro in Baja California Sur, Mexico.
ALASKA STATE
Daily Mail

'The sky blazed with the red disc which fell with a bang': 10ft-wide metal ring 'from a rocket launched into space by China a year ago' crashes down in Indian village

A large piece of space debris that crashed down in rural India over the weekend may be from a Chinese rocket that was launched last year, experts believe. The metal ring – reportedly 6.5-10 feet (2 to 3 metres) in diameter and weighing over 90lb (40kg) – was discovered in a village field in Maharashtra state late on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

“Chance of Impact 100%” – Fifth Asteroid Ever Discovered Before Impact

Most asteroids that have impacted Earth were discovered many years, often many millions of years, after the event. The evidence? Roughly 200 known craters scar Earth’s surface, telling an impactful story of how our planet, and life on it, has been dramatically shaped by violent collisions with ancient space rocks. On occasion – five in human history, to be precise – we discover an asteroid before it strikes.
ASTRONOMY
Daily Mail

Free-range eggs to disappear from supermarkets on Monday - as British hens have spent four months cooped up in bird flu lockdown

Free-range eggs will disappear from supermarkets on Monday – because Britain's hens have spent the last four months cooped up. Chickens have been in bird flu lockdown since November, meaning eggs previously classed as free-range must now be labelled 'barn'. Officials at the Department of Environment, Food and Rural...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

The Independent

605K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy