Denver, CO

Avalanche score nine, defeat Kings with seventh straight win

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER -- Nathan MacKinnon had a hat trick and tied his NHL career high with five points to help the Colorado Avalanche win their seventh straight game, 9-3 against the Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena on Wednesday. Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel and...

www.nhl.com

NHL

Red Wings sign goaltender Magnus Hellberg to one-year deal

Hellberg, 31, spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder has suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi, recording an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games, appearing in two games and posting a 1-0-1 record, along with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

STREAK HALTED

The Vegas Golden Knights scored four in the second period en route to a 6-1 victory over the Flames Thursday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Calgary. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES. The Flames remain atop the Pacific Division with a 45-20-9 record. Dillon...
NHL
NHL

MacEachern placed on long-term injured reserve

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has placed forward Mackenzie MacEachern on long-term injured reserve. In addition, the Blues recalled forward Dakota Joshua from their AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds, under emergency conditions. MacEachern, 28, has played...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Preview: Blues vs. Wild

BLUES A St. Louis Blues win on Saturday would clinch the team's 45th playoff berth and ninth 100-point season in franchise history. For the second time in eight days, the Blues are riding hot heading into a crucial home-ice matchup with the Minnesota Wild. With the regular season clock ticking down and the teams still knotted together at second place, the stakes have only increased since their last bout.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Caps Take on Habs

Two nights after suffering a lopsided loss in Toronto in the opening game of a five-game road trip, the Caps continue their lengthy journey with a Saturday night visit to Montreal where they will face the Canadiens. Thursday night's 7-3 setback at the hands of the Maple Leafs in Toronto...
NHL
NHL

'NOAH IS AN INCREDIBLE PLAYER'

Hanifin continues to shine this season with stellar play at both ends of the ice. Noah Hanifin has quietly established himself as one of the best young defenders in the league with his outstanding play and reliability at both ends of the ice. With 508 games under his belt at...
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Krenn: Three Things we learned from clinching a playoff spot

The Tampa Bay Lightning have officially clinched a playoff berth in the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a 4-3 overtime win over the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night. After ending a dominant first period with a 2-0 lead courtesy of goals from Ross Colton and Alex Killorn, the Bolts conceded three straight goals in the second period and trailed 3-2 all the way until the final 13 seconds of regulation. With Brian Elliott pulled for a sixth attacker, Nikita Kucherov fired a wrist shot through a crowd that found its way past Anthony Stolarz with 12.3 seconds remaining to tie the game at three.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Bossy, Islanders legend, remembered by Gretzky, hockey community

--- "I just found out that Mike Bossy passed away this morning. Obviously on behalf of our group we want to offer our condolences to the family. He's somebody that did so much for the game of hockey, so much for the community even after he was done playing. So we're thinking about him, thinking about his family and it's tough news to hear for sure." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.
NHL
NHL

How the Blues can clinch a Playoff spot on Saturday

The St. Louis Blues can clinch a spot in the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the 45th time in franchise history on Saturday if…. - The Blues beat the Minnesota Wild on Saturday in any fashion. OR. - The Blues get one point against the Minnesota Wild AND either of the...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

Maven's Memories: My Mike Bossy Moments

Stan Fischler remembers the late Islanders legend, Mike Bossy. The first time I met Mike Bossy -- one on one -- he got a good laugh and I was embarrassed. It was a few weeks into Mike's rookie season and he already had established himself as a genuine candidate for the Calder Memorial Trophy as rookie of the year.
NHL
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Bobrovsky sets wins record as streaking Panthers beat Jets

SUNRISE, Fla. - Sergei Bobrovsky stands alone. Making 30 saves en route to his franchise-record 36th win of the season, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner helped lead the Panthers to a 6-1 win over the Jets at FLA Live Arena on Friday. "It's a team record," said Bobrovsky, who surpassed...
NHL
NHL

Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15

Here are the Stanley Cup Playoffs clinching scenarios for April 15:. The Montreal Canadiens defeat the New York Islanders in any fashion (7 p.m. ET; TSN2, RDS, MSG+, ESPN+, NHL LIVE). NHL Insider. Bossy recalled by Islanders teammates as 'born to score'. Hall of Fame forward dies at 65, helped...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Sorokin's Seventh Shutout Leads Isles Over Habs

Ilya Sorokin sets career-high with 44 saves, ties club record with seventh shutout. Emotions were high on both sides of Friday night's New York Islanders-Montreal Canadiens matchup. The Islanders were motivated to get a win in Mike Bossy's memory, as the legendary Isles forward - and Montreal native - passed...
NHL
NHL

MTL@CBJ: What you need to know

COLUMBUS - The Canadiens are looking to put a stop to a two-game losing skid as they take on the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday. The Habs lost their last game, against the Winnipeg Jets, 4-2 on Monday night at the Bell Centre. Joel Armia opened the scoring against his former team, while Josh Anderson scored the 100th goal of his NHL career in the loss. Sam Montembeault made 31 saves for Montreal.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

How to watch Stars vs. Sharks: Live stream, game time, TV channel

What you need to know about Saturday's game between the Dallas Stars and San Jose Sharks at American Airlines Center:. Game 75: Dallas Stars (42-27-5, 89 points) vs. San Jose Sharks (29-33-11, 69 points) When: Saturday, April 16 at 7 p.m. CT. Where: American Airlines Center - Dallas, TX. TV:...
SAN JOSE, CA
KEYT

MacKinnon’s hat trick leads Avs to 53rd win, 9-3 over Kings

DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon had three goals and two assists, Nicolas Aube-Kubel scored twice in a dominant first period and the Colorado Avalanche set a franchise record with their 53rd win by routing the Los Angeles Kings 9-3. Valeri Nichushkin added two goals, Cale Makar had a goal and three assists, Andre Burakovsky also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 29 saves for the Avalanche who led 4-0 before the game was 11 minutes old. Colorado won its seventh straight and improved to 53-14-6. The Avalanche also moved two points ahead of Florida for the best record in the NHL. Adrian Kempe, Alex Iafallo and Phillip Danault scored for the Kings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

MEDICAL: Dach Out with Right Shoulder Sprain

Toews also to miss practice Friday for maintenance day. Forward Jonathan Toews will not practice today (maintenance). In addition, Chicago Blackhawks Team physician Dr. Michael Terry today released the following medical update:. Forward Kirby Dach will not practice today (right shoulder sprain). PREVIEW: Blackhawks, Predators Meet in Saturday Matinee. Chicago,...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Game Preview Avalanche vs. Kings

COLORADO AVALANCHE (52-14-6) VS. LOS ANGELES KINGS (39-26-10) 7:30 PM MT | BALL ARENA. Coming off of three days of rest, the Colorado Avalanche opens up a back-to-back set with Wednesday night's matchup featuring the visiting Los Angeles Kings at Ball Arena with puck drop starting at 7:30 p.m. MT.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Islanders Honor Bossy With Jersey Patch

Islanders added a number 22 patch on their jerseys to honor Mike Bossy. In honor of Mike Bossy, the New York Islanders added a number 22 patch to their jerseys to commemorate the Hall of Famer, who passed away on Friday morning at 65. Bossy's number 22 will join Clark...
NHL
NHL

Ovechkin vs. Matthews debated by Gretzky, others

TORONTO -- Alex Ovechkin is third in NHL history with 776 goals, 25 behind Gordie Howe and 118 fewer than Wayne Gretzky. Auston Matthews leads the NHL in goals this season with 58 and is attempting to become the first player to score 60 since Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos did it in 2012.
NHL

