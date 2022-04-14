Avalanche score nine, defeat Kings with seventh straight win

--- "I just found out that Mike Bossy passed away this morning. Obviously on behalf of our group we want to offer our condolences to the family. He's somebody that did so much for the game of hockey, so much for the community even after he was done playing. So we're thinking about him, thinking about his family and it's tough news to hear for sure." -- Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher.

NHL ・ 18 HOURS AGO