DAMARISCOTTA — The next Lincoln County Community Conversations event will take place on Wednesday, March 23 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The public is invited to a special online screening of “Votes for Women: A History of Women’s Suffrage Through Song” followed by a discussion with the filmmaker, Barbara Cray of Westport Island.

LINCOLN COUNTY, ME ・ 27 DAYS AGO