ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Arby’s Ground Lease at Tucson Marketplace Sells for Investment at $1.7 Million

By Karen Schutte
realestatedaily-news.com
 3 days ago

A ground lease on a newly constructed Arby’s at 1050 East Tucson Marketplace Boulevard in Tucson sold for $1,720,882 ($46.32 PSF). The 37,139-square-foot pad had a 2,300-square-foot Arby’s under construction at time of sale, with expected opening later this month. The ground lease sold with a 20-year...

realestatedaily-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greyson F

Popular Fried Chicken Chain Opening New Location in Town

Another fried chicken restaurant is opening soon.Loes Klinger/Unsplash. Chicken sandwiches continue to prove popular, as numerous fried chicken restaurants have opened up around town. Now, one of the newer chain restaurants to hit Arizona is opening another local to help satisfy the craving of hungry Tucson residents.
TUCSON, AZ
ABC4

This popular diner chain will be offering endless breakfasts for $6.99

UTAH (ABC4) – As inflation causes prices to soar across the board affecting food and gas, one national diner chain is hoping to make eating out a little less taxing on your wallet. Denny’s, the nationwide diner chain will be offering an endless breakfast for the low price of $6.99. The company says the promotion, […]
Thrillist

There's a Nationwide Recall on 1,855 Cases of These Cheesy Snack Crackers

B&G Foods is voluntarily recalling 1,855 cases of its Back to Nature Cheddalicious Cheese-Flavored Crackers after a product mixup. According to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recall was initiated after B&G Foods found that a limited number of cracker boxes were inadvertently filled with foil-wrapped pouches of animal-shaped crackers which contain egg and milk allergens not declared on the box label. So for those with severe milk or egg allergies, the product mixup could pose a life-threatening health risk.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Phoenix, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Business
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
Wichita Eagle

A second Wichita Wendy’s restaurant meets the wrecking ball, and it won’t be the last

Wendy’s fans in Wichita were alarmed recently to see the longtime restaurant at 3601 E. Harry had met the wrecking ball. But the site won’t be rubble for long. Just like it’s doing on Rock Road, Wichita’s Wendy’s franchisee Cotti Foods is planning to rebuild a newer, slicker restaurant on the site of the old one. And it will follow with the demolition and rebuilding of a third Wichita Wendy’s: the one at 601 N. West Street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Assets Under Management#Canada#Arby S Ground Lease#Arby#Meatcraft#Arby S Brand#The Inspire Brands#Ga#Baskin Robins#Buffalo Wild Wings#Dunkin#Sonic Drive In#Roark Capital Group
Greyson F

High-End Pub Restaurant Opens Second Location

A high-end pub eating experience is opening.Jonathan Borba/Unsplash. When it comes to pub eating, “high end” isn’t necessarily the first term that comes to mind. Most pubs serve similar menu items, and yet this makes it difficult for one location to set itself apart from the competition. This is where Cook & Craft has stepped up to the plate. With a desire to elevate the world of pub food, it presents patrons with a higher-end eating experience, complete with menu items capable of competing with some of the more luxurious restaurants and fine dining establishments around.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Highest-rated cheap eats in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor

PHOENIX (STACKER) - With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, American restaurants offer something for almost everyone. Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Phoenix that are listed as “cheap eats” on Tripadvisor. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Easy, inexpensive options here run the gamut of cuisine, service options, and styles. The restaurants on this list are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of deliciousness. Anyone reading the list will surely see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if any of your favorite cheap eateries made the list. You may also like: Highest-rated Mexican restaurants in Phoenix, according to Tripadvisor.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
AZFamily

Popular car buying website agrees to refund Peoria man, take back vehicle

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Steve Smith can sit in his car and listen to music. Or he can rev up the engine. But unfortunately, Smith is unable to drive the car that he recently purchased legally. “Yeah, vroom vroom!” Smith joked as he was revving the engine. “I just can’t go anywhere.”
Greyson F

East Coast Sandwich Shop Opening New Locations in Town

Grab your East Coast sub today.Syed F Hashemi/Unsplash. For lovers of BBQ chicken wings, Wing Zone is a popular go-to destination. While the restaurant has gone through some wing shortage issues in the last year, the brand remains strong and continues to grow. However, what fans of the restaurant might not know is the restaurant has partnered with an East Coast sandwich joint, and now, the restaurant, which features everything from an American Wagyu beef steak sandwich to its ever-popular Cole Turkey sandwich, is making its way to greater Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy