Morning news brief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — For the first time in three years, parishioners in the Twin Cities were able to celebrate Easter with a full congregation. At the Basilica of St. Mary in Minneapolis, thousands showed up to four services Sunday. “People are coming in and they’re like, ‘This is my first time back, this is so exciting,’” said Johan Van Parys, who serves as the director of liturgy for the church. “We have gone through this period of time where we all felt so isolated. We couldn’t do anything. We had to stay home. We couldn’t do sports, we couldn’t go to...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 22 MINUTES AGO