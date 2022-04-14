ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Draymond Green Asked Stephen Curry If He Would Trade The 2017 And 2018 NBA Championships To Complete Their 73-9 Season And Win The 2016 NBA Championship, Stephen Curry Couldn't Answer And Just Laughed

By Aaditya Krishnamurthy
fadeawayworld.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors could have cemented themselves as the greatest team in NBA history by winning the 2016 NBA championship. The Warriors made history during the regular season when they put up a 73-9 record for the season, the best in history. And all they needed to do was win...

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 8

my mind
3d ago

Well if Dray kept his motions in check and didn't get suspended they probably would've won the championship. Bet that's what Curry was thinking.

Reply
3
Related
fadeawayworld.net

Patrick Beverley’s Girlfriend Posts Pics On Instagram After Timberwolves Beat Clippers, Congratulating Her Boyfriend For Making The NBA Playoffs

Patrick Beverley made a lot of headlines earlier this week when he effusively celebrated the Minnesota Timberwolves beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the first game of the Western Conference play-in tournament. They secured their spot in the 2022 NBA playoffs, but for Bev and the T-Wolves meant more than...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

Skip Bayless Agrees With Shaquille O’Neal’s Comments That ‘Nobody Was Ever Scared’ Of LeBron James: “Exactly. Everybody Was Scared Of Jordan … Nobody Of Nice-Guy, Can’t Close LeBron.”

LeBron James is 37-year-olds and currently the most decorated active player in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar has everything an athlete could dream of achieving in the NBA. He has the championships, MVP awards, Finals MVPs, All-Star appearances, and more. But if there is one thing that James...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
sneakernews.com

The Jordan 6 Rings Takes On A “White/Sport Blue” Look

Although Air Jordan purists have widely written off the Jordan 6 Rings since the hybrid design debuted, the shoe inspired by the six signature sneakers in which Michael Jordan won his six NBA championships has won over some naysayers with colorways directly taken from some of those aforementioned championship-caliber models.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Lebron James
Person
Draymond Green
thecomeback.com

Charles Barkley: “Will Smith was 100% wrong”

To prevent Will Smith or any other person from slapping someone on the Oscars stage next year, Fox Sports Radio host Dan Patrick suggested Charles Barkley should host the awards ceremony. “That would be a lot of pressure to handle that situation, that would be A LOT of pressure,” Barkley...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championships#Nba Finals#The Golden State Warriors#The Cleveland Cavaliers
fadeawayworld.net

Damian Lillard Says He Would Accept A Trade If The Trail Blazers Decided To Move Him: "I'm Not Going To Fight Them On Wanting To Trade Me."

Damian Lillard and his Portland Trail Blazers didn't have the best 2021/22 NBA season, struggling with injuries and pretty much rebuilding the roster mid-season with some trades. That situation sparked the rumors about a potential departure from their superstar, but Dame made sure to shut them down. Now, the front...
PORTLAND, OR
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Slams James Harden For Saying That He Feels No Pressure: "You Got More Pressure On You Than Any Player In The Playoffs... James Don't Tell That Lie."

James Harden is one of the best guards in the league. He used to be a ball-dominant scorer in Houston but has since shifted his playstyle to being more playmaking-oriented in recent years. At the trade deadline, James Harden ended up getting traded to the Philadelphia 76ers. As a result...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Paul Pierce Once Explained Why He Was Better Than Dwyane Wade: “If You Give Me Shaq, LeBron, Miami Heat Big 3, Early In My Career, I’d Be Sitting On 5 Or 6 Championships, Easy."

Miami Heat and NBA legend Dwyane Wade had an amazing career in the league. In his 16-year career, he won not only individual accolades but was part of three NBA Championship teams. While Wade certainly played a vital role in winning the said championships, he also had great support in...
MIAMI, FL
ClutchPoints

Joel Embiid’s net worth in 2022

Joel Embiid is one of the best players in the NBA and has consistently been in Most Valuable Player talks over the last few years. He is often credited with re-establishing big men as one of the league’s most dominant player archetypes, too. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Joel Embiid’s net worth in 2022.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Devin Booker’s Net Worth in 2022

Devin Booker is a professional basketball player that plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA. He is considered to be one of the best young players in the league as he is currently in the top 5 in the race for the 2021-2022 NBA MVP Award. He has already accomplished a lot of feats in his young career; he has won an Olympic gold medal, was named an NBA All-Star, and he scored the second-highest scoring game in the NBA since Kobe Bryant’s 81 in 2006. All that’s left now is to win the Larry O’Brien Trophy for the Phoenix Suns. In this article, however, we will be talking about Devin Booker’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy